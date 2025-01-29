Nigeria: Govt Launches Ultramodern Fashion Hub in Borno, Targets 48,000 Jobs

The federal government yesterday, launched one of Nigeria's largest ultramodern fashion manufacturing hubs in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital with a target of generating over 48,000 jobs through the facility in the state.

In continuation of the disbursement of its N75 billion support package for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the government at the centre also announced unconditional grants of N300,000 for outstanding MSMEs participating in the 6th Expanded National MSME Clinics programme.

Speaking while launching the fashion hub and the Expanded MSMEs Clinic in Maiduguri, Vice President Kashim Shettima, according to a release issued by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, restated the commitment of the administration of President Bola Tinubu to fostering innovation, upskilling the workforce, and ensuring equitable wealth distribution across the nation.

According to him: "The strength of any nation lies not in its natural resources but in the hands of its skilled and enterprising citizens. You are the surest means of distributing wealth equitably across the land. You are the crucial link to securing a prosperous future".

The N75 billion MSME Intervention Fund is being administered through the Bank of Industry, offering loans up to N1 million at 9% interest to 75,000 businesses nationwide.

Announcing the N300,000 grant for each business owner, Shettima said, "I am pleased to announce on behalf of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, that an unconditional grant of N300,000 will be awarded to each outstanding MSME exhibiting at today's clinic".

According to him, the intervention represents yet another fulfilment of the promise made by President Tinubu to provide access to capital and expand opportunities for all Nigerians.

"Every business empowered is a step closer to eradicating poverty, and we do not take for granted the critical role you play as the buffer of our economy, particularly at the informal level," he added.

On the MSME Clinic, the Vice President explained that it provides "a unique platform for business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, and innovators in Borno State to interact directly with regulatory agencies, financial institutions, and business support organisations.

"It is an avenue to receive practical, on-the-spot solutions to the challenges you face in running your businesses," he pointed out.

He also announced the successful completion of the second cohort of the FGN-ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme in Borno State, a partnership with Wema Bank that has trained over three million Nigerians in digital skills.

"The FGN-ALAT programme has trained over two million Nigerian youths and one million MSMEs in digital skills and resources critical for thriving in today's technology-driven economy," Shettima noted.

He further stated that the fashion hub is among the largest ever established by the federal government, furnished with state-of-the-art equipment to support the fashion manufacturing cluster in Borno State.

His words: "It has the capacity to boost production, achieve economies of scale, and align with global standards. We anticipate that this facility will be managed by a competent private sector entity, with federal and state governments providing vigilant oversight.

"Our vision is for this hub to become a reference point for excellence, enterprise, and training--not only for Borno State but for the entire nation."

Commending the state government for its support, the Vice President expressed gratitude to the government of Borno State, under the stewardship of Governor Babagana Zulum, for partnering with the federal government to bring the Expanded MSME Clinic and the fashion hub to the people of the state.

He reiterated the administration's commitment to grassroots economic development, noting that "without skills, innovation stalls. Without accessible capital, dreams wither.

"This is why we are committed to standing with you, supporting you, and ensuring that your most ambitious ideas are transformed into flourishing enterprises instead of being forgotten in the cupboards of dreams not realised," he added.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Zulum regretted that MSMEs had suffered "untold hardship in the state due to decade-long insurgency and the prevailing economic situation in the country."

He expressed optimism that the launch of the MSME Clinic will revive business activities, small and medium enterprises, provide employment opportunities and sources of income for individuals in Borno State.

Assuring that the government is committed to creating more opportunities for the population, Zulum said in recognition of the importance of MSMEs, his administration has made several policies to encourage the citizens to build expanded sources of income.

Also speaking, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, stated that the launch of the MSME Clinic and the Fashion and Innovation Hub marks another milestone of success in the administration of President Tinubu.

He said going around the exhibition with the Vice President, he observed that "everything speaks to the eight-point agenda of Mr. President."

He highlighted the agenda to include food security, poverty reduction, job creation, inclusion of women and youths, provision of security, access to capital and rule of law.

On his part, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Eno, said the MSME Clinic is a transformational programme being led by the Vice President and is responsible for unlocking a lot of economic opportunities, empowering small businesses and encouraging innovation.

He said that coming to inaugurate MSME in Maiduguri underscores the legacy of diversifying the economy, contributing to job growth as well as trying to be competitive.

Giving a recap of the MSME Clinics across the country, especially in Borno State, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on MSMEs and Job Creation, Mr. Tola Johnson, expressed appreciation for the commissioning of the Clinic in the state.

While thanking the Governor and his team for a cordial working relationship, he said the MSME Clinic organizes an award ceremony every June 27, and any state that the Vice President attends for the MSME Clinic prior to the award ceremony is qualified to win either the male or female MSME award.

The Vice President Kashim also on Tuesday inaugurated a new 15 megavolt-amperes (MVA) injection substation in Maiduguri, Borno State, saying recent attacks on power infrastructure have reached emergency levels.

To this end, he said the government is urging all security agencies and citizens as well to take active interest in the protection of the nation's power infrastructure to forestall the resultant power supply disruptions with its economic toll.

Speaking during the inauguration of the 1x15MVA, 33/11kV injection substation at the College of Agriculture, Maiduguri, Borno State, Shettima said, "The widespread power outages experienced across Northern Nigeria at the end of last year due to acts of vandalism serve as a stark reminder of the fragility of our electricity infrastructure.

"This invites all of us to treat interventions in our national electricity infrastructure as an emergency."

He explained that the new facility, constructed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), includes a 0.1km 33kV line, 5km of 11kV lines, 5km of LT distribution networks, and three 500kVA distribution transformers.

"If we are truly concerned about expanding the industrial capacity and productivity of this great nation, we must make electricity a priority. The energy needs of each part of this country are a promise we cannot afford to take for granted," he said.

The Vice President who is the Chairman of NDPHC lauded the company's important role in Nigeria's power sector development, saying, "NDPHC has earned its status as the nation's largest generation company by installed capacity.

"Its contributions to Nigeria's energy infrastructure are unmatched, including building over 40% of the existing transmission infrastructure now operated by the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

"Over the past decades, Nigeria's power sector has been hampered by insufficient generation capacity, outdated transmission infrastructure, and inadequate distribution networks. These are well-known obstacles and solutions to them have been placed firmly on the front burner by His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu," he maintained.

Shettima disclosed that the injection substation and its associated network will have a transformative impact on Maiduguri and its environs.

According to him: "By enhancing the quality of electricity supply, reducing losses, and improving voltage levels, this project will stimulate economic activities, fast-track the growth of small and medium-scale enterprises, and support essential services".

Calling for increased generation capacity near consumption points to improve grid stability, particularly in the North-East, the Vice President urged the people of Maiduguri and its environs to take active roles in protecting these facilities from vandalism.

"Our collective responsibility in this regard is critical to sustaining our ambition to transform the power sector," he said.