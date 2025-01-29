Nigeria: Govt Signs MOU With Portsmouth University to Enhance in-Country Capacity in Oil & Gas

The Federal Government has taken another bold step in its quest to build human capacity in the oil and gas sector through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Portsmouth (UoP), UK.

This was made known in a statement signed by the SA Media and Communication to the Minister, Nneamaka Okafor on Wednesday.

The partnership aims to facilitate resource exchange for training Nigerians in-country, aligning with global energy transition trends while boosting local expertise in the sector.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Ph.D., highlighted the significance of the collaboration.

"This partnership represents a key milestone in our drive to localize capacity development. While the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has collaborated with UoP for years to train Nigerians abroad, we are now bringing such partnerships home to expand access and train even more people.

"In this critical era of energy transition, human capacity development is as essential as financing the transition itself," he stated.

A few weeks ago, Senator Lokpobiri was in Scotland for a similar engagement, further underscoring the government's commitment to strengthening institutional collaboration.

"Our goal is not just to enhance skills for the oil and gas industry but to equip Nigerians to thrive beyond our borders," he added.

Also present at the event, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, commended the initiative and its potential impact.

"The MoU between the Federal Government and the University of Portsmouth is a commendable step in repositioning our workforce for the global energy landscape. I am particularly impressed by the inclusivity of this effort, which prioritizes the growth of Nigerians within our shores," he noted.

The Executive Secretary of the PTDF, Mr. Ahmed Galadima Aminu, described the agreement as a significant achievement in the Fund's mission to build local capacity.

"This partnership with UoP leverages their longstanding experience with PTDF programs. By bringing this collaboration to Nigeria, we are expanding the reach and accessibility of these opportunities, ensuring that more Nigerians benefit," he remarked.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, Prof. Graham Galbraith, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership.

"The University of Portsmouth is proud to continue its engagement with Nigeria through this MoU. This collaboration highlights our commitment to sharing knowledge and expertise to foster sustainable development, especially as the world navigates the challenges of energy transition," he said.