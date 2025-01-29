Nigeria: Cislac - Fostering Civil Society-Legislature Partnerships

CISLAC's strides are not just achievements for Nigeria's civil society but a testament to the power of collaborative governance in fostering a better future for all Nigerians.

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has undeniably positioned itself as a critical force in Nigeria's democratic evolution. By bridging the gap between civil society and the legislature, strengthening advocacy for accountability and transparency, and enhancing citizen participation in governance, the organisation has contributed significantly to good governance in Nigeria.

According to analysts, the strength of governance in any thriving democratic society is measured by the degree of inclusivity, accountability, and transparency that defines its legislative and policy-making processes.

It is gratifying that since the return of democracy in 1999, Nigeria as a country with vast potential and equally significant governance challenges, has witnessed remarkable strides in strengthening the link between civil society and the legislature.

At the forefront of this transformation stands the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), a beacon of hope, advocacy, and policy engagement that has consistently reinforced democracy through legislative advocacy, civic education, and capacity-building initiatives.

For nearly two decades since its inception in 2005, CISLAC has played a pivotal role in ensuring that Nigeria's legislative process is more participatory, responsive, and accountable, and it also operates by the global best practices, as seen in the developed nations.

Under the stewardship of the founder, Comrade Auwalu Musa Ibrahim Rafsanjani, CISLAC through robust engagement with policymakers, capacity-building programmes for civil society groups, and extensive research on governance issues, has fostered an environment in which informed policy decisions align with the genuine needs of Nigerians.

Throughout its period of intense activities, CISLAC has continued to make significant impacts across various sectors in Nigeria thereby deepening good governance and promoting inclusion.

Strengthening Legislative Advocacy for Accountability and Transparency

One of CISLAC's most notable contributions to Nigeria's democracy is its tireless legislative advocacy, aimed at ensuring that governance is not only by the people but also for the people. The organisation has served as a crucial intermediary between policymakers and civil society organisations (CSOs), providing expert analysis and policy recommendations on pressing national issues to entrench national development.

Through strategic engagement with the National Assembly and concerned stakeholders, CISLAC has influenced the legislative processes on critical governance matters, including anti-corruption policies and laws, electoral reforms, as well as budget transparency and public finance accountability, among others.

In the area of anti-corruption, CISLAC has been a vocal advocate for the full implementation of the Proceeds of Crime Act, the Whistleblower Protection Bill, and the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020), which promote financial transparency in both the public and private sectors.

Also, the organisation has played an active role in shaping Nigeria's electoral processes by advocating for amendments to the Electoral Act, ensuring that elections are more transparent, credible, and reflective of the people's will. CISLAC under Comrade Rafsanjani has equally championed fiscal discipline by monitoring government budget allocations across several departments, especially the defence and security sector, pushing for transparency in budgetary processes, and holding public officials accountable for financial mismanagement. These efforts have not only increased citizen participation in governance but have also pressured the government to prioritise people-centered policies.

Capacity Building for Civil Society Groups and Policymakers

One essential factor that makes CISLAC unique is its understanding that effective legislative engagement requires both civil society actors and policy-makers to be well-informed about governance processes. To this end, the organisation has invested significantly in capacity-building programmes across the nation aimed at equipping stakeholders with the necessary knowledge and skills to influence policy decisions effectively.

As part of its numerous initiatives, CISLAC has conducted training workshops for several CSOs on legislative advocacy, helping them understand how to engage with lawmakers and track policy implementation. Additionally, it organises sensitisation programmes for policymakers to educate them on the importance of civic engagement, transparency, and inclusive governance.

Similarly, the organisation continues to develop policy briefs, research reports, and position papers that provide data-driven insights on legislative matters, helping lawmakers to make informed decisions.

By bridging the knowledge gap between civil society and the legislature, CISLAC has empowered grassroots organisations, journalists, and policymakers to contribute meaningfully to governance and democratic consolidation.

Enhancing Citizen Participation in Governance

A functional democracy thrives on an active citizenry that holds leaders accountable and demands good governance. Recognising this, CISLAC has spearheaded several initiatives to enhance citizen engagement in governance.

Through town hall meetings, media campaigns, and digital advocacy, CISLAC has sensitised and educated citizens on their legislative rights and responsibilities, enabling them to demand better representation from elected officials. It also promotes participatory budgeting, ensuring that the voices of marginalised communities are reflected in national and state budget allocations.

Determined to increase uniform participation, CISLAC has been mobilising stakeholders to demand greater accountability in governance, particularly in sectors such as health, education, and public service delivery.

By amplifying citizen voices, CISLAC has fostered a culture of democratic participation, where governance is no longer a distant concept but an inclusive process involving all Nigerians.

Advancing Governance and Policy Reforms

Beyond legislative advocacy and citizen engagement, CISLAC has been instrumental in driving policy reforms that address governance challenges in Nigeria. The organisation has contributed significantly to anti-corruption and good governance reforms, by partnering with institutions such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to ensure the implementation of anti-corruption frameworks.

The organisation has also continued to push for security sector reforms, advocating for policies that improve national security, human rights protection, and community-driven peace initiatives. Similarly, the same efforts have been invested towards pushing for increased budgetary allocations to essential services that directly impact citizens' well-being such as health and education sectors.

No doubt, these interventions have had far-reaching impacts, influencing policy decisions at both national and sub-national levels.

CISLAC's Global Impact and Partnerships

CISLAC's influence extends beyond Nigeria. As the West Africa Regional Coordinator for Transparency International (TI), the organisation collaborates with global anti-corruption networks to combat illicit financial flows, promote good governance, and strengthen accountability mechanisms.

For the record, CISLAC has been at the forefront of combating illicit financial flows (IFFs) in sub-Saharan Africa. In September 2024, the centre launched a comprehensive report titled Shadow Networks: The Enablers of Illicit Financial Flows in Sub-Saharan Africa Jurisdictions. This report highlights the key facilitators of IFFs and offers actionable recommendations to curb this pervasive issue, reflecting CISLAC's dedication to financial transparency and accountability.

Furthermore, CISLAC's partnerships with international development organisations, such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Open Government Partnership (OGP), have enhanced Nigeria's standing in global governance discourse. Through these partnerships, the organisation has successfully facilitated knowledge exchange, capacity development, and international best practices in governance reforms.

CISLAC as a Pillar of Nigeria's Democratic Growth

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has undeniably positioned itself as a critical force in Nigeria's democratic evolution. By bridging the gap between civil society and the legislature, strengthening advocacy for accountability and transparency, and enhancing citizen participation in governance, the organisation has contributed significantly to good governance in Nigeria.

At a time when Nigeria faces increasing governance challenges, CISLAC's role remains more crucial than ever. As the organisation continues to champion legislative advocacy and policy engagement, it is imperative that stakeholders -- including government institutions, civil society groups, and the international community -- support its mission for a more transparent, inclusive, and accountable democracy.

CISLAC's strides are not just achievements for Nigeria's civil society but a testament to the power of collaborative governance in fostering a better future for all Nigerians.

Mukhtar Ya'u Madobi, a Research Fellow with Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), writes via ymukhtar944@gmail.com