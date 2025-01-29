Liberia: Chinese Ambassador Yin Chengwu Expressed China's Readiness to 2024 Focac Summit Outcomes Implementation

Monrovia — Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Liberia Ambassador YIN Chengwu at the Chinese Lunar New Year Reception states that China is now ready to start the implementation of the outcomes of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit, the meeting that was held in Beijing City last September.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Chengwu acknowledged that the implementation of the outcomes of FOCAC coincides with the official launch of Liberia's ARREST Inclusive Development Agenda and the County Development Agendas. "2025 is the first year for the implementation of the outcomes of the FOCAC Summit as well as the official launch of Liberia's ARREST Inclusive Development Agenda and the County Development Agendas," Ambassador Chengwu said.

According to Ambassador Chengwu, China will continue to work together with Liberia to open up a brighter future for China-Liberia relations.

"We are willing to work with Liberia in line with the President Xi Jinping's six propositions on modernization and ten partnership actions, taking the implementation of the strategic consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcomes of the FOCAC Summit as an opportunity to strengthen the deep alignment of the two countries' development strategies," Ambassador Chengwu noted.

He also stressed that China will continue to support China-Liberia core interests and major concerns that will enhance coordination and cooperation in international affairs.

The core interests, the Chinese Ambassador says will actively promote China-Liberia practical cooperation something that will yield more fruitful results, and continuously promote China-Liberia strategic partnership to a new level.

In last September, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai was invited to attend the FOCAC Summit, and the two sides announced the elevation of the China-Liberia relationship to a strategic partnership, marking a new stage in the development of bilateral relations, Ambassador Chengwu narrated.

He furthers that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Liberia relations have become more mature and resilient, with more active exchanges at all levels.

"More fruitful results in practical cooperation, and more people to people exchange," he stressed.