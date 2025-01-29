Liberia: Nimba District #7 Residents Honor Former Rep. Roger Domah for Outstanding Contributions

Bahn — Honorable Roger SWY Domah, known for his persistent commitment and tireless work ethic, spent six years (2017-2023) representing Nimba County Electoral District#7, advocating for policies that improved education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Under his leadership, schools were built, clinics were established, and roads that had long been neglected were finally paved. For the citizens of Nimba District Seven, he is more than just a politician; he is a beacon of hope and a change maker.

Despite these enormous contributions to his district while serving as their lawmaker, he was not reelected in the much-anticipated 2023 presidential and legislative elections, but his love and contributions to the district have never diminished. He continues to live up to the expectations of the people and fulfill commitments he made prior to the 2023 elections.

Based on this, the Concerned Citizens of Nimba District Seven, Unity Party (UP) local structure and Friends of Roger Domah (FORD) organized an elaborate program and honored him recently in Saclepea, Nimba County. According to the excited citizens, the intent of the program was to honor him for his development and human capacity building during and after his tenure as Representative of the district.

They rained praises on him for his remarkable contributions during his time at the 54th Legislature. He was celebrated for his commitment to fostering development and improving the lives of the people he served. The ceremony was attended by prominent citizens in the district and they highlighted his commitment to the educational reforms, and initiatives to support local businesses.

Most of the attendees lauded him for his dedication to addressing community needs that left a lasting legacy, earning him the admiration and respect of his supporters. He was also gowned.

During the event, many attendees shared heartfelt testimonies about how his work positively impacted their lives.

The Chairlady of the group, Madam Victoria Luogon Menlor in a statement said "Today, we gather not just to celebrate a political figure, but to honor a leader who has truly made a difference in our lives. Honorable Roger SWY Domah has shown us the power of dedication and the importance of listening to the voices of the people. His contributions will be felt for generations to come."

Responding, Honorable Roger SWY Domah, filled with excitement, expressed his gratitude for the trust and cooperation of the community, emphasizing that the progress achieved was the result of a shared vision and effort. The ceremony highlighted the lasting bond between a leader and the people he served, demonstrating the profound impact of genuine public service.