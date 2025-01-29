Liberia: Original Countryman Promotes National Unity Through County Sports Meet

Monrovia — Dr. Thomas Nimene Tweh, widely known as "Original Countryman" (OCM), has called on Liberians to embrace the true spirit of the National County Sports Meet by setting aside their differences and uniting for the betterment of the nation.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Tweh, a humanitarian and advocate for social cohesion and national development, emphasized that the tournament is more than just a sporting event. He described it as a crucial opportunity to bring the country together, celebrate its diversity, and promote national progress.

"The National County Sports Meet is a symbol of our shared heritage and collective aspirations," Dr. Tweh said. "It is a platform for us to unify--not only during the event but beyond--by putting aside our differences and working toward the common good of Liberia."

The National County Sports Meet, one of Liberia's most followed sporting events, brings together athletes from all 15 counties to compete in various disciplines. Dr. Tweh underscored that the camaraderie and sportsmanship displayed during the competition should serve as a model for everyday interactions among Liberians.

He further stressed that the unity fostered during the tournament is essential for maintaining peace, attracting foreign investment, and advancing national development.

"By coming together during the National County Sports Meet, we can show the world that Liberia stands strong and united," he stated.

Dr. Tweh also urged community leaders and citizens to actively support the event, ensuring that it remains a celebration of Liberia's cultural diversity and a catalyst for national unity.

In addition to advocating for unity, Dr. Tweh--who also leads the Original Countryman Movement (OCM)--called on the government to invest more in sports development across the country. He argued that increased investment in sports is vital for empowering the youth, many of whom aspire to pursue careers in athletics and use it as a means of personal development.

"The government needs to invest more in sports to help empower our youth," he stressed. "When we invest in sports, we invest in the future of Liberia."

As Liberia continues to grapple with various challenges, Dr. Tweh's message underscores the need for collective efforts to move the nation forward. The National County Sports Meet remains an important occasion to reinforce the values of unity, sportsmanship, and national progress, showcasing Liberia's potential on both the local and international stages.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With the tournament in full swing, Liberians from all walks of life have an opportunity to set aside their differences, engage in friendly competition, and contribute to shaping the nation's future through solidarity and shared purpose.