Liberia: Majority Bloc Speaker Appoints Ivar Jones, Others to Investigate Poor Mobile Network Coverage Across Liberia

Monrovia — In response to persistent mobile network issues in Liberia, Majority Bloc Speaker Richard Koon has appointed an ad-hoc committee to investigate the role of telecommunications regulators and service providers. The committee, led by Margibi County District #2 Representative Ivar Jones, will examine the technical challenges behind the widespread network problems, particularly in the southeastern region of the country.

The committee, which includes five other lawmakers, is tasked with working alongside GSM companies for the next two weeks to assess the status of network improvements in Maryland and other southeastern counties. The findings will be presented to the plenary for further action.

The investigation follows a session on Tuesday, where Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) Commissioner Clarence Massaquoi, Minister of Post and Telecommunications Sekou Kromah, and executives from Lonestar MTN, Orange Liberia, and LIBTELCO were summoned before the Majority Bloc. The meeting was convened to discuss solutions to the ongoing network disruptions that have plagued parts of the country.

The decision to call the telecommunications companies to account came after two separate communications from Maryland County District #2 Representative Anthony F. Williams and District #3 Representative Austin B. Taylor. During the fourth-day sitting of the first quarter of the second legislative session, the two lawmakers raised concerns about the severe network problems in the southeastern region, which they said have negatively impacted the daily lives of citizens.

Both Representatives Williams and Taylor detailed how poor network coverage has hindered economic activities, disrupted business operations, and caused significant hardship for residents. The lack of reliable communication services has particularly affected traders and entrepreneurs who depend on mobile networks for transactions and coordination, including mobile money services.

The lawmakers have expressed serious concern over the ongoing issue, especially in Liberia's leeward counties, and are seeking a detailed explanation of the technical factors behind the network failures, as well as the measures being taken to address the problem.

With the growing frustration over poor telecommunications infrastructure, the ad-hoc committee's work is seen as a critical step toward ensuring accountability and improving network services for Liberians across the country.