Liberia: Monrovia City Court Dismisses Criminal Case Against Ambassador Teeko Yorlay

The Monrovia City Court has dismissed the criminal case involving Wilmot Smith and Ambassador Teeko Yorlay, following a request from the state to drop the charges. The case, which accused Yorlay of criminal coercion and disorderly conduct, was officially removed from the court's docket on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

According to an official Clerk's Certificate issued by the court, no case is currently pending against Yorlay. "This Clerk's Certificate is to the effect that the above-entitled cause of action in these proceedings was dismissed out of the docket of this Honorable Court based on the request of the state to have said case dropped. In view of the above, there is no case pending before this Honorable Court involving the parties," the document stated.

Background of the Case

Ambassador Yorlay, Liberia's newly appointed envoy to France, faced charges after Wilmot Smith filed a complaint against him over a Facebook post. Yorlay had allegedly accused Smith of criminal behavior, prompting Smith to argue that the post was defamatory and intended to damage his reputation, subject him to public ridicule, and harm his professional standing.

The charges, brought by the government with Smith serving as the private prosecutor, had drawn public interest, given Yorlay's diplomatic appointment. However, the circumstances surrounding the dismissal remain unclear, as neither the prosecution nor the defense has provided an explanation for the state's decision to abandon the case. Legal analysts suggest that such dismissals often result from insufficient evidence or an out-of-court settlement.

With the case now dismissed, Yorlay is expected to move forward with his diplomatic assignment in France without legal hurdles.