Liberia: Arcelormittal Executive Declares 2025 As 'The Year of Liberia,' Highlighting Community and Economic Transformation

Kleber Silva, ArcelorMittal's Global Executive Vice President and CEO of Mining has declared 2025 as "the year of Liberia" as the company accelerates its expansion efforts.

During a recent visit to Yekepa Town, Nimba County, Silva outlined the company's ambitious project goals and highlighted the benefits of the ongoing Phase 2 expansion.

Speaking with a team of journalists at the ArcelorMittal Hospital in Yekepa, Silva expressed optimism about Liberia's future in relation to ArcelorMittal's operations in the country.

"2025 is the year of Liberia because we will deliver our project, continue to perform safely, and build stronger relationships. Together, we are transforming Liberia into the hub of iron ore in the world, serving steelmakers globally with our precious ore and the excellent work of our people," Silva stated.

Accompanied by Mapi Mobwano, President and CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining Canada, and Michiel Van Der Merwe, ArcelorMittal Liberia's CEO, Silva toured Yekepa Town to observe the company's efforts to improve healthcare, access to clean water, and community infrastructure.

At the ArcelorMittal Hospital, the executives engaged with Liberian medical professionals managing the facility and emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery in host communities.

The executives also inspected ongoing community development projects, including a water supply system and local car wash facilities, aimed at improving access to safe drinking water and boosting local livelihoods.

At Camp #4, they were warmly welcomed by the town chief and a group of women, who expressed their gratitude through the traditional presentation of kola nuts.

"Your support has been vital to our community," one woman remarked, thanking the company for its impactful initiatives.

Driving Economic Growth with Phase 2 Expansion

ArcelorMittal Liberia's Phase 2 expansion project, a cornerstone of the company's operations, is set to greatly benefit Liberia's economy. The project aims to increase iron ore production capacity from 5 million tons per year to 15 million tons, with potential for further growth.

"This project is not just about numbers," Silva explained. "It's about building a future for Liberia, ensuring the development of vital infrastructure, and creating jobs that empower communities. From the mine to the plant, railroad, and port, our operations are ahead of schedule, underscoring our commitment to delivering results."

"I'm happy to be here to see that we are building the future, to see that the project is progressing to achieve our goals of 15 million tons and beyond," he added.

Silva praised ArcelorMittal Liberia's operations, stating, "We are ahead of the budget and excelling across the board--from the mine to the plant, railroad, and port."

He emphasized ArcelorMittal's unwavering dedication to Liberia's progress, noting that the company is laying the foundation for long-term prosperity.

"All this is auspicious; it's marvelous. We will continue to build the Liberia of the future, transforming it into a global hub for iron ore, serving steelmakers worldwide with our precious ore and the excellent work of our people," Silva remarked.

ArcelorMittal Liberia's expansion project also prioritizes sustainability by integrating advanced technologies. The construction of a modern ore processing plant is designed to increase production while ensuring safety and operational efficiency.

The project is expected to create thousands of new jobs when fully operational, with approximately 3,000 jobs already generated during the construction phase.

The rehabilitated Yekepa-Buchanan railway, a key component of the project, is nearing completion. The railway will support routine operations and create additional capacity for ore transportation.

Reports indicate that ArcelorMittal Liberia has invested over $800 million to operationalize the Buchanan-Yekepa railway, which was left damaged after Liberia's civil war.

Sources within the company indicate that ArcelorMittal will continue delivering on its promises this year, with major project milestones and announcements paving the way for 2025 as a transformative year. This pivotal period will be marked by strengthened partnerships, enhanced community welfare, and a robust economy.

Silva's visit underscores the company's vision of positioning Liberia as a global leader in the iron ore industry, driven by collaboration and shared success.

Kleber Silva, who oversees ArcelorMittal's global mining operations, is renowned for his focus on operational excellence, sustainable practices, and socio-economic development. His leadership has been instrumental in driving transformative initiatives in Liberia, including the Phase 2 expansion project aimed at tripling iron ore production and boosting community benefits.

With a vision of aligning business growth with meaningful contributions to host communities, Silva has declared 2025 as a landmark year for Liberia's progress.