Liberia: Linsu Celebrates 73rd Anniversary

Monrovia — The Liberia National Students Union (LINSU), founded in 1952 and officially enacted into law on January 25, 1957, celebrated its 73rd anniversary over the weekend, marking over seven decades of advocacy for the rights of students across Liberia.

The anniversary program, held on Saturday, January 25, 2025, also coincided with the Six Post-War Inaugural Ceremony, which is scheduled for Friday, January 31, 2025, in Monrovia. The event featured a series of celebrations and reflections on LINSU's long history of student activism.

Carlos E. Tingban, Assistant Minister of Mines at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, served as the keynote speaker for the occasion. His speech, themed "A Reflection on the Gains Made and Charting a New Discourse," encouraged students to remain humble and work together in unity for the betterment of all students across Liberia.

Minister Tingban called for a collective effort to continue the fight for students' rights and urged those in attendance to focus on positive change and progress.

James Gbelee Washington, the President-Elect of LINSU, also took the opportunity to commend President Joseph Nyumah Boakai for appointing statutory youth leaders to his Youth Advisory Council, making him the first Liberian president to do so. Washington expressed optimism about the potential for these appointments to address the challenges facing youth and students in Liberia.

"We welcome the progressive nature of this decision and hope that the Liberian leader is prepared to address the real issues affecting the youth and students of Liberia through our advocacy," said Washington.

He also emphasized the importance of holding government officials accountable, noting that, "What was wrong yesterday remains wrong today. If we, as activists, criticized one president for using a private jet, we must do the same with this one. The University of Liberia continues to offer a system of education that is quantitative, and there will always be young people who will demand reforms. These young people are worth being listened to at all times."

Washington further honored the memory of fallen student heroes, including Odell Sherman, Engel Tokpah, Shakie Kamara, and many others who gave their lives in the struggle for justice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The students of today carry the legacy of these heroes," he said. "They represent the conscience of society, and under the banner of LINSU, they remain the greatest asset to the state and the people. In the cause for social justice, academic freedom, and peace, the struggle continues."

In closing, Washington led the crowd in a spirited declaration, "Happy Anniversary, LINSU! Aluta Continua!" signaling the ongoing fight for student rights and social justice in Liberia.