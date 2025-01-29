Nigeria: Gov Radda Congratulates Masari On Winning Thisday Lifetime Achievement Award

press release

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated his predecessor and current Board Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Aminu Bello Masari, on receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the recent ThisDay/Arise TV awards ceremony in Lagos.

A statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed,

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Radda said he described the recognition as a fitting tribute to Mr Masari's age long distinguished public service and his enduring commitment to national development.

"This award acknowledges Masari's contributions, from his tenure as Speaker of the House of Representatives to his exceptional eight-year stewardship as Governor of Katsina State, and now his pivotal role at TETFund," Mr Radda stated.

Mr Radda also noted that the recognition celebrates not just an individual, but a legacy of dedicated service to Katsina State and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor stressed that the honour brings additional prestige to Katsina State and serves as an inspiration to current and future generations of public servants. He urged the elder statesman to continue to leverage his wealth of experience and insight to strengthen national development.