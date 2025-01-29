Nigeria: NAFDAC Shuts Down Aba Cemetery Market, Launches Operation Clean-Up

Mrs Adeyeye, a professor noted that the cemetery market is widely regarded as the most dreaded and hitherto safe haven for the largest cartel ring involved in the manufacturing of fake wines and beverages in Africa

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has, for the second time, shut down the Aba Cemetery Market in Abia State, notorious for the sale of counterfeit wines and beverages.

This is contained in a statement signed by the agency Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, and made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mrs Adeyeye, a professor noted that the cemetery market is widely regarded as the most dreaded and hitherto safe haven for the largest cartel ring involved in the manufacturing of fake wines and beverages in Africa.

She noted that NAFDAC decisive move is aimed at curbing the circulation of fake and substandard bottles of wine and beverages in Nigeria.

She said the operation, conducted in collaboration with the military, State Security Service (SSS), and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), targeted over 240 shops-turned-factories where harmful products were being manufactured and sold.

According to Mrs Adeyeye, some of the nefarious activities of the counterfeiters includes the manufacturing of all kinds of adulterated products especially bottles of wine of different brands.

The NAFDAC boss listed some of the wines as Seaman Schnapps, Henessy, Carlo Rossi, Jenney, Chelsea London Dry Gin, Schnapp Dry Gin, McDowells, and Black labels.

Others are Gordons, Martell, Campari, Smirnoff ice, Eva Non-Alcoholic Drink, Evra Non-Alcoholic Drink, Cartel and others.

"The shops turned factories are very filthy, using water from very unhygienic sources, harmful chemicals, saccharin, colouring, dirty recycled bottles and cloned packaging materials of other brands," she said.

"The adulteration of alcoholic beverages by criminal elements in the country is done by mixing cheaper sources of sugar and starch, besides grapes or fruit, and other harmful chemicals unsuitable for human consumption."

She said over 1,500 cartons of fake and substandard products were destroyed during the raid.

She noted that the street value of confiscated and destroyed fake products in 2023 is estimated at over N750 million.

Mrs Adeyeye said the estimated value of products mopped up during the 15 December, 2024 operation is N5 billion.

"The products being revalidated and mopped up include: Soft and carbonated drinks such as Fanta, Coca Cola, Schweppes, Lacasera, Sprite, Hollandia Yoghurt, Super Commando Energy Drink, Feyrouz and Amstel Malta," she said.

"Aside from drinks, there are fake home beverages such as: Peak Sachet Milk, Cowbell Sachet Milk, Peak Chocolate Drink, Miksi Sachet Milk, Cadbury Chocolate Drink and Ovaltine."

The NAFDAC boss explained that prior to the evacuation of these products, they were being produced in the market and neatly packaged and sold to unsuspecting consumers.

She, however, on behalf of NAFDAC management, appreciated the support of Alex Otti, Abia State Governor for making project "Operation Clean UP Aba" possible.

She said that the Mayor of Aba South and the interim management committee of the market and other stakeholders have been working assiduously with NAFDAC on the project leading to the discovery of another three major warehouses.

Mrs Adeyeye said the warehouses were stockpiling expired hollandia yoghurt for revalidation on 22 January, 2025.

She said that NAFDAC wishes to assure the public of its determination to safeguard the health of the nation and enjoins everyone to report any suspected fake and substandard regulated product to the agency's nearest office.

(NAN)