Nigeria: Teenager, Two Others Killed in Lagos Building Collapse

29 January 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), on Wednesday, confirmed the death of a teenager alongside two other males in the building collapse at Northern Vulture Estate, Chevron Drive.

The agency's Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who made this known in a statement, said no fewer than six people were seriously injured.

"A young boy, about 15 years old, and two adult males recovered were confirmed dead and subsequently bagged by emergency responders.

"They were handed over to SEHMU officials. Also, six victims were rescued alive and attended to by the medical team.

The collapsed building has been completely demolished and brought to ground zero, and the search and rescue operation concluded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a two-storey building under construction was found to have collapsed at the aforementioned location.

The immediate cause of the incident is unknown, as further investigation will be conducted.

LASEMA had earlier declared one adult male dead while four others injured, thereafter making the people dead to three. (NAN)

