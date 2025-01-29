Nigeria: Afenifere Calls for Nnamdi Kanu's Immediate Release

The Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, has urged President Bola Tinubu to immediately release Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement, Afenifere described Kanu as a political detainee, condemning his continued detention as unjustifiable. The organization called on President Tinubu to take swift action and release Kanu.

This call was made in a communiqué signed by Afenifere's Deputy Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, following a meeting held at the residence of Afenifere leader Pa Ayo Adebanjo in Isanya Ogbo.

The communiqué stated, "From all circumstances, particularly since his abduction in 2021 and subsequent rendition to Nigeria, followed by controversial and conflicting legal proceedings across different courts, it is clear that Nnamdi Kanu is undoubtedly a political detainee."

The statement further emphasized that Kanu's fair trial has been compromised, as perceived by many in the public. "In the interest of justice and national reconciliation, Afenifere urges President Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu immediately. There is no justifiable reason to continue holding him without trial."

Additionally, the group announced the appointment of Barrister Dele Farotimi as its new National Organizing Secretary.

The communiqué also expressed concerns over the persistent insecurity in the country, which it noted had remained unchanged since the previous administration. Afenifere called on President Tinubu to take bold, ideological steps to effectively protect lives and property.

Referencing a recent warning by Governor Seyi Makinde about the influx of bandits, the group reiterated its demand for restructuring. "Nigeria, with its vast territory and population, cannot be effectively secured with a single-command unitary police structure. There is a need for restructuring to ensure the constitutional institutionalization of state police," the statement said.

The meeting was attended by key figures from across the South West, Kogi, and Kwara states, including former Lagos State Deputy Governor Senator Kofoworola Bucknor Akerele, Secretary General Chief Sola Ebiseni, Chief Akin Osuntokun, Professor Akin Onigbinde, Elder Tola Mobolurin, Dr. Gbola Adetuji, Olorogun Pop Ayo-Banjo, and National Publicity Secretary Prince Justice Faloye.