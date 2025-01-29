Ghana's Illegal Mining Crisis - Environmental Destruction, Clashes, and Calls for Action

Accra - Illegal mining has become a crippling burden on Ghana, wreaking havoc on the nation's water bodies, land, and even claiming lives. Despite repeated efforts by successive governments, the problem remains unresolved.

It is estimated that over 1.1 million people are engaged in illegal mining across Ghana, with youth unemployment being a key driver. Foreign nationals from Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, and China are also involved in these activities.

The country's cocoa industry is under severe threat as illegal mining devastates cocoa farms. As the world's second-largest cocoa producer - responsible for around 20% of global supply - Ghana is losing vast tracts of farmland to mining operations.

Devastating impact

The environmental destruction caused by illegal miners is immense, with major water bodies such as the Pra, Offin, Densu, and Ayensu rivers heavily polluted. These rivers serve as critical water sources for communities, but due to contamination, many water treatment plants have been forced to shut down, as the high turbidity damages machinery.

There are growing concerns over the long-term health effects of mercury used in mining, which could severely impact residents in affected communities.

According to Ghana's Forestry Commission, an alarming 4,726 hectares of forest land have been destroyed due to illegal mining, affecting 34 of the country's 288 forest reserves.

Yaw Owusu, a cocoa farmer from Mankraso in the Ashanti Region, shared his story with RFI:

"The illegal miners have destroyed my 20-acre cocoa farm. I was afraid to confront them because they were armed. I am not the only one - many farms in the area have been wiped out."

Apart from environmental destruction, illegal mining has resulted in numerous fatalities. On 11 January 2025, two young men lost their lives when an illegal mining pit collapsed in Osino, Eastern Region. Violent clashes between illegal miners and security forces have also claimed lives.

A recent confrontation at AngloGold Ashanti Mines in Obuasi, Ashanti Region, left nine illegal miners dead and many others injured.

Brigadier Emmanuel Aggrey-Quashie, Ghana Armed Forces' Public Relations Director, outlined what happened.

"The miners, armed with locally made rifles, pump-action guns, knives, axes, gas cylinders, and other tools, opened fire on military personnel when confronted. In self-defence, the soldiers returned fire, resulting in the fatalities and leaving one illegal miner seriously injured. The remaining individuals fled the scene."

Illegal mining in Obuasi has long posed serious safety risks and operational challenges. In response, the Ghana Armed Forces launched 'Operation Halt II' to curb illegal mining and protect mining concessions.

Government Efforts to Curb Illegal Mining

Over the years, Ghana has introduced several measures to combat illegal mining including:

Formalisation of small-scale mining : The government has encouraged illegal miners to register and form cooperatives to enhance efficiency, reduce environmental damage, and minimise conflict.

: The government has encouraged illegal miners to register and form cooperatives to enhance efficiency, reduce environmental damage, and minimise conflict. Community Mining Programme (2019) : This initiative aims to legalise small-scale mining, improve working conditions, and create employment opportunities for local communities. However, progress has been slow.

: This initiative aims to legalise small-scale mining, improve working conditions, and create employment opportunities for local communities. However, progress has been slow. Operation Vanguard: A joint military-police task force regularly raids illegal mining sites to deter unauthorised activities.

Despite these efforts, illegal mining remains rampant, with little progress in eliminating the problem.

Urgent Action

Michael Kwadwo Peprah, President of the National Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association of Ghana, condemned the violent incidents:

"We denounce the shooting of individuals who were simply trying to make a living. These actions are unacceptable. No one should lose their life in such circumstances, and we demand thorough investigations to ensure accountability and justice for the victims."

Peprah proposed a new approach: "The government must ensure that mining concessions are fairly allocated to indigenous miners to promote inclusivity and local economic growth. There must be clear policies to regulate mining while creating legitimate opportunities for small-scale miners."

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey is urging President John Dramani Mahama to take decisive action.

Kenneth Ashigbey, the coalition's convener, stressed the need for immediate intervention:

"The president must declare a state of emergency on all water bodies and deploy the military to remove illegal miners. All active and planned mining concessions overlapping with river buffers must be revoked, and mining should be prohibited within 100 metres of rivers and streams."

Presidential Response

In response to the recent clashes, President John Dramani Mahama has ordered an immediate investigation into the violence at AngloGold Ashanti Mines.

In an official statement, he expressed regret over the loss of life and called for accountability:

"The government deeply regrets the tragic loss of up to nine lives, reportedly illegal miners, following a violent clash at a mining site in Obuasi. Those found to have acted unlawfully will be held accountable."