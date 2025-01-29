Congo-Kinshasa: Crisis in the DRC - President Ramaphosa Does Not Care

press release

"We are calling for the immediate suspension of Armed Forces Day and Air Force Day celebrations in light of the tragedy our military is enduring."

The situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) continues to worsen, with thirteen South African soldiers tragically killed, and the fate of many others still unknown. And yet, President Cyril Ramaphosa remains silent. Since the crisis began, he has failed to say a word, failing to provide any leadership or support to the grieving families of our soldiers. His silence is an abdication of his responsibility as Commander-in-Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), and it is a disgrace.

The President does not care.

Not only is the President silent, but he is also allowing a military festival to take place at a time when our military is facing a catastrophic crisis. Yesterday, generals from the South African Air Force (SAAF) gathered at Copperleaf Golf Course in Gauteng to celebrate Air Force Week, an event organised by the Chief of the Air Force. Tomorrow evening, the Air Force Ball will take place, followed by more celebrations on Friday, including fly-overs and parades.

This is the height of disrespect. The South African Air Force is part of our broader military, which is currently under attack in the DRC. While our soldiers are risking their lives in a foreign conflict, senior officers are celebrating and enjoying festivities. High-ranking officers reportedly even traveled to the event in Air Force transport.

This is cold, careless, and offensive. To add insult to injury, these events are scheduled to continue while the nation mourns the loss of our soldiers. We are calling for the immediate suspension of Armed Forces Day and Air Force Day celebrations in light of the tragedy our military is enduring. This is not a time for celebration--this is a time for mourning, reflection, and, most importantly, accountability. The government should have shown solidarity with our fallen soldiers, not continued with these ill-timed festivities.

The government's failure to act shows a stark disregard for the lives of our soldiers. The lack of leadership and the refusal to offer any transparency about what is happening in the DRC speaks volumes. President Ramaphosa must immediately address the nation, provide answers to the families of the fallen, and assure the people of South Africa that the situation will not be allowed to deteriorate further.

It is unacceptable that the only responses we have heard from the government have been a wall of silence and a military celebration that makes a mockery of the sacrifices being made by our men and women in uniform.