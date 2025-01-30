South Africans Called to Rally Behind SANDF Troops in the DRC

President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed growing speculation about the conditions faced by South African troops deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), calling on the nation to stand behind its soldiers.

In a statement on Wednesday, the President emphasised government's concern over misleading reports and reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to peacekeeping efforts.

"We are concerned about the speculation about the state of our troops and the battle conditions. All South Africans must rally behind our brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to bringing peace in our continent.

"South Africa's military presence in the eastern DRC is not a declaration of war against any country or state. The members of the South African National Defence Force that are in the DRC are part of both SADC and United Nations efforts to bring peace and protect thousands of lives that are constantly threatened by the conflict in the DRC," the President said.

The President added that the presence of the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) demonstrates a commitment of SADC member states in supporting the DRC in its efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability, and ultimately, create an enabling environment for sustainable development and prosperity.

The SAMIDRC is a regional peacekeeping initiative launched on December 15, 2023, to assist the DRC government in restoring peace and security in the eastern regions of the country. This deployment was approved during an Extraordinary SADC Summit held in Windhoek, Namibia, on May 8, 2023, as a response to escalating conflicts and instability caused by the resurgence of armed groups in the area.

According to a press release issued by SADC in January last year, SAMIDRC comprises military contingents from Malawi, South Africa, and Tanzania, working in collaboration with the Congolese Army, FARDC, to combat and eradicate armed groups operating in eastern DRC.

The President's remarks follow the recent intensification of fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where South Africa lost 13 brave soldiers who were dedicated to their mission and committed to peace.

The fighting is the result of an escalation by the rebel group M23 and Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) militia engaging the FARDC and attacking peacekeepers from the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Ramaphosa welcomed the United Nations Security Council's recent position on the situation in the DRC, which calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the reversal of territorial expansion by the M23, the withdrawal of external forces from the DRC, and the resumption of peace talks under the Nairobi Process.

"The territorial integrity of the DRC must be respected in accordance with the United Nations Charter on the respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of other states," he said.

He urged all parties involved in the conflict to fully embrace diplomatic efforts, including honoring the Luanda Process agreements.

"We call on all parties to this conflict to fully embrace the current diplomatic efforts that are aimed at finding a peaceful resolution, including honoring the Luanda Process agreements.

"We must silence the guns on our continent for the attainment of inclusive development and prosperity," he said.

On Tuesday, the SANDF also issued a statement clarifying the misrepresentation of events circulating in a video clip claiming that SANDF forces surrendered to M23 rebels.

The SANDF clarified that the footage in question depicts a white flag raised, which is an outcome of discussions between the opposing fighting forces to agree on a truce to allow M23 to recover their dead and injured in the vicinity of the South African base.

It explained that this will also open the route for South African troops to access medical facilities. The SANDF said this is common practice in any war and members of the public should not be alarmed by the video clip and its meaning.

The SANDF also reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to its peacekeeping mission under the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO), and SAMIDRC.

It further emphasised that its troops continue to operate with resolve, courage, and discipline to bring peace and stability to the region.

South Africa has played a pivotal role in the DRC's peacekeeping efforts, with SANDF forces working tirelessly under challenging circumstances to support the mission's objectives.