Nigeria: Death Toll Rises in Enugu Petrol Tanker Explosion

The death toll from the tanker explosion that occurred at the Ugwu Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway has increased to 21.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that a petrol tanker, on Saturday, exploded at the Ugwu Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway killing several people and injuring others.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed on Saturday that 18 people died in the incident.

"A total of 31 people were involved in the crash. 10 were rescued with different degrees of injuries, while three got rescued unharmed. Unfortunately, the 18 remaining victims were burnt beyond recognition," Olusegun Ogungbemide, the FRSC national spokesperson, said in the Saturday statement.

Death toll rises

But Frank Agbakoba, the FRSC sector commander in Enugu, told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that three additional victims died on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 21.

"Those who died were two adult males and one adult female," Mr Agbakoba said.

The sector commander said after the incident, injured victims were taken to three different hospitals in the state.

He listed the hospitals as Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, otherwise known as Park Lane, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), and the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu.

Number of injured, deceased victims

Mr Agbakoba said, apart from the 18 people who were burnt beyond recognition during the incident, a total of 23 injured people were admitted into the three hospitals.

He said the 23 people comprised 15 adult females and eight adult males.

The sector commander said of the 23 people, nine people - seven adult females and two adult males - have been discharged, while three others died on Sunday.

He said a total of 11 people - four adult males and seven adult females - were still being treated at the hospitals.

"By tomorrow (Thursday), we will visit the hospitals to know if more people have been discharged," he said.