Liberia: CBL Boss Faces Senate Hearing

Monrovia — President Boakai's nominee for the Central Bank of Liberia, Henry Saamoi, is expected to face the Senate Committee on Banking and Finance for confirmation hearing today, January 29, 2025.

On January 23, 2025, three senators expressed disappointment over President Boakai's appointment of a new Executive Governor for the CBL when the Bank's suspended Executive Governor, Aloysius Tarlue had not resigned.

Governor Tarlue was suspended by the President following an audit that links the CBL to funds misappropriation.

Those objecting to the President's pick are Maryland County Senator J. Gbleh-bo Brown; Margibi County Senator Nathaniel McGill, and Nimba County Senator Nyan D. Twayen, Jr.

Their objection comes after President Boakai addressed a communication to the Liberian Senate on Thursday, January 23, 2025, seeking confirmation of Mr. Henry Saamoi as the new CBL Executive Governor.

But the objecting senators insisted that there was no accompanying letter from the Executive to indicate that suspended Executive Governor J. Aloysius Tarlue, had resigned.

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, President Boakai, in a communication to the Senate, nominated Acting Executive Governor Henry Saamoi, as Governor of the Central Bank, and Mr. James B. Wilfred as Deputy Governor.

"I'm pleased to submit these names for senate confirmation, and they are Mr. Henry Saamoi as Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia and Mr. James B. Wilfred, as Deputy for Operation," President Boakai wrote.

"Now, it's my hope that this be given immediate consideration to make their operation fully operational," President Boakai stated.

Following reading of the President's communication, Senator Nyan D. Twayen proposed that the communication be accepted and received by the Liberian Senate.

However, he proposed that all issues regarding the suspended Central Bank Governor, J. Aloysius Tarlue, be settled.

"Madam Presiding, I move that this Communication be accepted and received by the Liberian Senate and sent to the Committee on Banking and Finance, but with all issues regarding the status of the suspended Central Bank Governor duly settled," he pleaded.

Following his motion, Maryland County Senator J. Gbleh-bo Brown, urged that the communication be rejected until unresolved issues the Senate has with the Central Bank of Liberia are duly addressed.

"This Senate has issues with the Central Bank of Liberia, and every one of us knows about it," Sen. Brown noted.

"Now, my amendment to this motion made by my colleagues is that the Communication should not be sent to the Committee until the issues we have with the Bank can be satisfied," he insisted.

For his part, Margibi County Senator Nathaniel McGill said that if the letter should be received and accepted by the Senate, the President should tell the tenure of the nominees.

"The positions at the CBL are all tenure positions. What I didn't hear the President saying in his communication is the time limit for each of them," McGill pointed out.

By the law and status, the senator said he knows that the governor has a status tenure.

"And so, let the President tell us how long they are going to be there for," he reiterated.

However, providing clarification on the matter, Grand Bassa County Senator and President Pro-Tempore, Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence, said the communication couldn't be rejected.

Instead, she suggested that it could be sent to committee room while issues regarding the bank were settled.

"What you do is to receive and accept the communication from the President, and make a request regarding the concerns which should be dealt with by the committee and brought back on the floor for you to debate and vote. If that is not done, you have the right to reject it," she advised. Editing by Jonathan Browne