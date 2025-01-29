Liberia: Sen. Chie Seeks Amendments of Dual Citizenship and Other Laws

Monrovia — Grand Kru County Senator Albert Tugbe Chie, has written the Liberian Senate, reintroducing and proposing eight amendments to the Constitution which were submitted for National Referendum on December 8, 2020.

In his communication, read in open session on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, captioned "Review and Re-submission of Constitutional Amendment Provisions for National Referendum", Chie seeks to amend some provisions of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia.

"I propose to Plenary to review the following eight (8) proposed amendments to the Constitution which were submitted for National Referendum on December 8, 2020, but were not approved by the electorates. Although all the proposed amendments received majority votes of Liberians, who participated in the national referendum, they however, fell short of the required two-thirds of the total votes as mandated in Article 91 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia, and consequently could not take effect", he notes.

The Grand Kru County Senator proposed Amendment one, which seeks to amend Article 28 of the Constitution to provide for inalienability of citizenship of natural born citizens of Liberia (Dual Citizenship);

Furthermore, he also proposed Amendment two, which aims to amend Article 45 of the Constitution to provide for reduction of the term of Senators from nine (9) years to seven (7) years.

"Proposed Amendment 3: To amend Article 47 of the Constitution to provide for election of a President Pro-tempore and other officers of the Senate for a term of five (5) years; Proposed Amendment 4: To amend Article 48 of the Constitution to provide for the reduction in the term of Members of the House of Representatives from six (6) years to five (5) years", Senator Chie urges.

He suggests that they amend Article 49 of the Constitution to provide for election of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and other officers of the House of Representatives for a term of five (5) years and Article 50 of the Constitution to provide for the reduction in the term of the President from six (6) years to five (5) years.

He further calls for proposition to amend Article 83 (a) of the Constitution to change the date for General Elections from Second Tuesday of October to Second Tuesday of November in each election year and urges amendment of Article 83 (c) of the Constitution to reduce the timeframe for resolution of complaints emanating from General Elections from thirty (30) days to fifteen (15) days.

"Madam President Pro-tempore and Distinguished Colleagues: I request that plenary reviews the proposed amendments indicated above, make the relevant adjustments, including reduction and addition, and begin the process, in line with Article 91 of the Constitution, towards a national referendum. It is also my prayer to Plenary to ensure that an adequate and well-funded preparatory process is put in place, such as extensive and in-depth voter's education, prior to the resulting national referendum", he concludes.