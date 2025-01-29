Liberia: Jeety Rubber LIC and SRC Plantation Set Ablaze

Margibi — Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC) in Margibi County reports an arson attack on its facilities here.

According to the Corporation, its plantations were allegedly set ablaze by two suspects at 2:00 AM on January 28, 2025.

The individuals, who are in police custody, undergoing investigation, were arrested by the plantation's fire service team and subsequently turned over to the Liberia National Police.

They include Suspects Abraham Kpannah and Joe Bono, who, during preliminary investigation, allegedly admitted to committing the act, Police said, but they didn't state motive behind their action.

About 150 rubber trees are fear burned, while management calculates the damage caused by the fire as more than US$35K. The SRC Plantation Management has, however, issued a stern warning that the economic impact of such attack could lead to closure of the plantation, if there were recurrences.

Management warns further that it could further lead to loss of jobs for locals, if the plantations were shut down.

The SRC which is now owned by Indian businessman Mr. Jetty, owner of Jetty Rubber LLC, was shut down after arson and looting that caused a huge damage to the company in 2024, emanating from protesting workers' dissatisfaction against the former management.

The violence happened before Mr. Jetty bought and reopened the plantation, creating jobs for Liberians and restoring hope among the local population. Editing by Jonathan Browne