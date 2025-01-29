Nigeria: Kwara United Inflict Second Consecutive Defeat On Enyimba

There appears to be no respite for former African champions, Enyimba of Aba, after they suffered another 0-2 loss to Kwara United three days after they were beaten 2-0 by Kano Pillars in the rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week 14 match at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Enyimba who recently crashed out of the Confederation Cup group stage after an embarrassing 1-3 loss to title holders Zamalek of Egypt were hoping to make amends in the domestic.

Unfortunately, they have now suffered back-to-back losses on the road leaving them with four losses out of 19 matches that they have played so far in the 2024/2025 NPFL season.

In yesterday's rescheduled week 16 match at the Ilorin Township Stadium, Kwara United added salt into Enyimba's wounds with two first half goals.

Former junior international, Wasiu Alade, put the hosts in front from the spot in the 6th minute before Junior Aimufu doubled the 'Afonja Warriors' lead in the 37th minute.

Enyimba, in an attempt to avoid two consecutive defeats on the road fought back but their efforts didn't yield any positive result.

Now left with only one outstanding match, Enyimba's hopes for a 10th domestic title are left hanging in the balance.

However, they may reignite their campaign when they host neighbours Heartland of Owerri on Thursday in the rescheduled week 21 fixture.

The 'People's Elephants' boast of the highest number of NPFL titles, having been crowned champions for a record nine times.