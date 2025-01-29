Liberia: Legislative Public Account Com'tee Slams Boakai's Anti-Corruption Stance As Political Bluf

Monrovia — The Joint Legislative Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has labeled President Joseph Boakai's anti-corruption efforts as a hollow public relations stunt, accusing his administration of lacking substantive actions to tackle graft.

Representative Clarence Gahr, Chairperson of the Joint PAC, claimed that President Boakai is using the General Auditing Commission (GAC) and other oversight institutions as instruments to remove public officials under the guise of accountability, only to replace them with political loyalists.

Gahr pointed to recent developments at the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) and the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), where senior officials implicated in audit reports were suspended. He alleged that these officials were pressured into withdrawing legal actions against the government as part of undisclosed settlement agreements.

"The actions of President Boakai are undermining the fight against corruption. Instead of holding individuals accountable, the administration is striking deals that allow them to walk away unscathed," Gahr remarked.

The Tarlue Controversy

J. Aloysius Tarlue, Jr., the suspended Executive Governor of the CBL, has been a focal point in the controversy. Tarlue previously filed a lawsuit against the Government of Liberia, challenging his suspension as unconstitutional and politically motivated. However, he recently withdrew the lawsuit after allegedly receiving a $375,000 settlement.

Court documents indicate that Tarlue voluntarily discontinued the case with prejudice, barring him from reopening the matter. Both parties reportedly agreed to resolve the dispute without incurring legal costs.

The settlement has drawn widespread criticism, with Representative Gahr accusing the government of compromising accountability in favor of political expediency. "Tarlue's settlement exemplifies the administration's prioritization of political convenience over genuine accountability. This undermines the work of PAC and emboldens corrupt practices," Gahr asserted.

New Leadership at the CBL

Following Tarlue's departure, the administration nominated Henry Saamoi, former Acting Executive Governor of the CBL, to assume the role officially. Saamoi's appointment, pending Senate confirmation, has come under scrutiny amid heightened concerns over the transparency and independence of Liberia's financial institutions.

Critics argue that Saamoi's nomination reflects a pattern of politically motivated appointments that erode public confidence in key governance structures.

Governance Challenges

The controversy surrounding the CBL adds to a growing list of governance issues faced by the Boakai administration. Critics contend that the president's approach to corruption lacks coherence and credibility, with high-profile cases often resolved through opaque settlements rather than through the courts.

Public Trust at Stake

While President Boakai continues to champion his anti-corruption agenda, observers say the administration must take more decisive actions to restore public trust and demonstrate genuine accountability.

The Joint PAC has pledged to strengthen its oversight role, ensuring that audit findings are addressed and public resources are protected. However, Gahr cautioned that without authentic political will, efforts to combat corruption would remain superficial.

"The Liberian people deserve more than empty rhetoric. Genuine reforms and consistent accountability are essential to restoring faith in our governance systems," Gahr said.