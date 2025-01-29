Liberia: Fejal and CBL Unveil 8-Month Project to Enhance Financial Literacy and Inclusion Across Liberia

Monrovia <em> — The Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL) in partnership with the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has launched an ambitious eight-month project to improve financial literacy and promote economic inclusion among Liberians, particularly women and under-served communities.

The project implemented along with PERT Consultancy Inc., seeks to provide citizens with the knowledge and tools needed to make informed financial decisions. The project is also designed to address critical gaps in financial literacy that hinder access to banking and financial services across Liberia.

The leadership of FeJAL in a release highlighted the association's commitment to empowering women and marginalized groups as the project aligns with its vision of ensuring that Liberian women, especially those in rural areas, have the opportunity to understand financial systems and improve their livelihood.

The project will prioritize women, youth, and rural dwellers who are often excluded from the formal financial sector. FeJAL aims to leverage its network of journalists to amplify the project's message and reach a wide audience across the country.

The initiative is expected to increase the number of Liberians with access to banking services, improve savings rates, and enhance the overall financial well-being of participants. It also seeks to create a more inclusive financial ecosystem by addressing barriers such as lack of knowledge, cultural norms, and geographic constraints.

FeJAL will spearhead the development of culturally relevant, simple, and engaging educational materials. The campaign will address nine key themes of financial literacy, including financial goal-setting, budgeting, saving, debt management, consumer protection, and investment. Messages will be tailored in simple Liberian English and translated into vernacular languages to ensure accessibility

The new project that is supporting the Central Bank of Liberia will also address critical challenges identified in the 2013 Financial Inclusion Survey and align with the National Financial Education Strategy (NFES) for Liberia. With technical support from the Office of Technical Assistance of the U.S. Department of Treasury, FeJAL was selected as the lead implementer of this nationwide initiative, which commenced in December 2024 and will run until July 2025.