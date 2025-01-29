Liberia: Iron Ore Tailings Deal Set to Pump $40 Million Into Grand Bassa's Economy

Buchanan — Grand Bassa County is on the brink of an economic breakthrough as Senator Gbehzohngar Findley announced a near-finalized deal to develop the region's Iron Ore Tailings in Barconie, Buchanan, projected to inject $30 to $40 million USD into the local economy.

While Senator Findley refrained from naming the company involved, he assured stakeholders that the agreement had undergone rigorous scrutiny to ensure its benefits for Grand Bassa County. The project is anticipated to drive economic growth through substantial financial investments and the creation of hundreds of new jobs.

Central to the agreement is the construction of a cutting-edge Iron Ore Beneficiation Plant, capable of processing 300 tons per hour (TPH). Scheduled to commence next month, this facility will process iron ore tailings, significantly boosting the county's production capacity and contributing to the region's industrial development.

Local leaders have expressed optimism about the project's potential to foster sustainable development. The beneficiation plant aligns with national efforts to enhance Liberia's mining sector while generating economic opportunities for the residents of Grand Bassa County.

Beyond local impacts, the initiative is poised to bolster Liberia's standing in the global mining industry. By improving infrastructure and adding value to raw materials, the project positions the country as a more competitive player in international markets.