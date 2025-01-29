Liberia: Cllr. Varmah Urges Supreme Court to Reject Fy25 Salaries Over Koon's Speakership

Monrovia — The Secretary-General and President-elect of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA), Cllr. Bornor Varmah, has called on the Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court to reject their allocations in the 2025 National Budget if the speakership of Richard Nagbe Koon, elected by the majority members of the House of Representatives, is deemed illegal.

Cllr. Varmah's remarks come in response to the conspicuous absence of the Supreme Court's full bench during President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to the 55th National Legislature on Monday, January 27, 2025, at the Capitol Building in Monrovia.

In adherence to the principles of national governance and the separation of powers, all three branches of the Liberian government--the Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary--are expected to be present when the President delivers the SONA, as mandated by Article 58 of the 1986 Liberian Constitution.

Article 58 states: "The President shall, on the fourth working Monday in January of each year, present the Administration's legislative programs for the ensuing session, and shall once a year report to the Legislature on the state of the Republic. In presenting the economic condition of the Republic, the report shall cover expenditure and income."

Despite the presence of members of the 55th Legislature, foreign guests, and other dignitaries, the five seats reserved for the Chief Justice and Associate Justices remained vacant. Their absence raised public concerns and speculations regarding the reasons behind their nonattendance.

As public discourse on the matter intensifies, The Liberian Investigator sought insights from Cllr. Bornor Varmah, the outgoing Secretary-General and incoming President of the LNBA.

Cllr. Varmah refrained from speculating on the Supreme Court's absence, stating: "I can't speculate about their absence. Suppose they cite health issues or other pressing concerns?"

However, he promised to conduct thorough research into the matter, referencing the Constitution before offering a definitive stance.

Nevertheless, Cllr. Varmah criticized the Supreme Court's decision not to attend the SONA--if their absence was indeed linked to what they perceive as the "illegitimate" speakership of Representative Richard Nagbe Koon.

He described the Court's boycott as irrational if it was intended as a protest against Speaker Koon's leadership, questioning their commitment to national duty.

"Frankly, it doesn't make sense. And I'll put myself on record--it makes no sense to claim his speakership is illegal, yet still benefit from a budget passed under his leadership," Cllr. Varmah emphasized.

He further argued that true patriotism would be demonstrated if the Chief Justice and Associate Justices rejected their share of the 2025 National Budget, which includes their salaries and benefits, should they consider Koon's speakership unlawful.

"If you want to be patriotic, then be patriotic to the core--reject the money, because it was passed through an allegedly illegal process," he stressed.

Cllr. Varmah urged the Supreme Court to act decisively by issuing a clear legal judgment that provides an unambiguous understanding for both the educated and the ordinary citizens, preventing confusion and varied interpretations.

Chief Justice Youh Travels Abroad

Meanwhile, the Director of Press and Public Affairs at the Temple of Justice, Darryl Ambrose Nmah, clarified the absence of Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene A. Youh from attending the SONA, stating that she is currently on an international duty in Egypt.

"For the record, the Chief Justice has joined 58 Chief Justices and Presidents of Supreme & Constitutional Courts of Africa and the Middle East at an Annual High-Level Meeting in Cairo, Egypt, which is held at this time every year," Nmah emphasized.

It remains unclear what also led to the absence of the four Associate Justices of the Supreme Court, as the absence of the Chief Justice does not prevent their attendance.