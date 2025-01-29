Nigeria/Cote d'Ivoire: Ivory Coast Will Hold On to Afcon Trophy, Promises Coach Fae

Ivory Coast coach Emerse Fae is confident his team can become the first country since Egypt in 2008 to successfully defend the Africa Cup of Nations title.

The 2025 edition kicks off in Morocco on December 21. The draw was in Rabat on Monday paired the defending champions with Cameroon, Gabon and Mozambique in Group F.

Ivory Coast will begin their title defence against Mozambique on December 24 in Marrakesh, then face five-time champions Cameroon and Gabon.

Group winners and runners-up are guaranteed round-of-16 slots and the best four third-placed teams also qualify.

"Sorry Morocco, but we are bringing the trophy back to Abidjan," said Fae, who replaced French coach Jean-Louis Gasset after a humiliating four-goal 2024 AFCON group loss to Equatorial Guinea.

Fae, who was assisting Gasset and had never coached a senior team, led a remarkable u-turn that culminated in a 2-1 final victory over Nigeria.

"There are so many great teams coming to Morocco, but I have no intention of making our supporters cry," he said.

"The key to success for the Elephants will be great preparations. That is a non negotiable," he told reporters in the Moroccan capital.

Egypt, whose last of a record seven AFCON titles came in 2010, face South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe in Group B, considered by many observers as the toughest of the six mini-leagues.

Coach Hossam Hassan acknowledged that the media spotlight would be on prolific Liverpool scorer Mohamed Salah and new Manchester City signing Omar Marmoush, but said Egypt had many stars.

"We are lucky to have Mohamed, one of the greatest footballers in the world, and the talented Omar, but watch out for many other Egyptians who will impress in Morocco," he said.

- 'Stress' -

Morocco coach Walid Regragui, the mastermind behind the shock third-place finish at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, admitted that stressful days lay ahead.

"My country has been waiting since 1976 to win the Cup of Nations again. There will be stress and pressure for sure, but I am hopeful that we can succeed.

"A key factor in our favour will be the Moroccan people. They are the best football supporters in the world. That said, it is vital that we respect all our opponents, starting with Comoros."

Morocco face 2022 AFCON giant-killers Comoros in the tournament opener in Rabat on December 21, then Mali and Zambia in Group A.

The Atlas Lions finished fourth when they previously hosted the AFCON in 1988. That tournament consisted of just eight teams, compared with 24 this year.

Recently-appointed Nigeria coach Eric Chelle gave little away after the Super Eagles were drawn in Group C with Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania.

"I am in charge of a good team, but there are 23 other good teams coming to Morocco, and they all have good coaches," said Chelle.

Morocco will use a record nine stadiums, including four in Rabat, for the AFCON. Agadir, Casablanca, Marrakesh, Fes and Tangier are the other venues.