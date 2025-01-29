Nigeria: Chidi Lauds Oborevwori's Leadership As Governor of the Year

The Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Tech, Mr Chidi Ikediashi, has congratulated the Delta State Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on his well-deserved "Governor of the Year" award, organized by THISDAY Newspaper and Arise Television.

Ikediashi commended Nigerians, Deltans, and the organizers for recognizing Governor Oborevwori's outstanding achievements.

"Governor Oborevwori's policies have positively impacted millions of youths across the state, and his administration has achieved impressive feats in just 18 months, despite challenges." he said

"Notably, the governor has ensured fairness in the development of the state, touching every local government area.

Ikediashi thanked the governor for his dedication to the people of Delta State and expressed gratitude to Deltans for their support.

"This award will undoubtedly motivate Governor Oborevwori to achieve even more for the state." he said