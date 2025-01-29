Nigeria: Despite Humble Background, Nigerian Bags 3 Master's Degrees in UK

28 January 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Armed with the power of perseverance, determination, passion for learning and hard work, Ibrahim Taiwo, a native of Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, has made headlines by earning three master's degrees from three top universities in the United Kingdom namely Manchester Metropolitan University, University of Nottingham and Bournemouth University.

Although Taiwo's early life, which started in Agagagugu compound, Koto Ile Eja, Beere, Ibadan, was marked by challenges, he excelled academically, earning a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Lagos. His maternal grandmother, who raised him, instilled in him the value of education and hard work.

So, his thirst for more knowledge took him to the UK, where he completed three master's degrees in Electrical Engineering for Sustainable and Renewable Energy from the University of Nottingham; Data Science and Artificial Intelligence from Bournemouth University, and Adult Nursing from Manchester Metropolitan University.

Throughout his academic journey, he faced numerous challenges, including balancing family responsibilities, work, and studies as well as funding his education.

Driven by his determination to succeed and make a meaningful impact in his community, he persevered as according to him, he plans to establish himself as an emergency nurse and give back to his community by organising healthcare campaigns, promoting awareness, and working towards improving access to quality medical care in underserved areas.

