Zimbabwe/Lesotho: Warriors Prospect Dreams Big in Lesotho

Warriors' prospect Tawanda Mukubiya is dreaming big in Lesotho, where he is currently playing for topflight league side Majanta Football Club.

The Total Football Academy product has been doing well since making his move in 2022.

Mukubiya was part of the squad that helped Majanta gain back topflight league promotion in 2023, a season he was one of the best performers.

Aged 24, the right-footed defender is humbled that he is playing for Majanta.

"It's been a journey considering that when I joined Majanta, the team was in the lower division, and we helped it to regain its topflight league status.

"It's one of the big clubs here (Lesotho), and it is the first club from this nation to play in the CAF Champions League.

"So I'm humbled to be part of such a club,"

Inspired by his uncle Tanaka Nyashanu, who has been supporting him throughout his journey, Mukubiya hopes to make it to Europe.

"My uncle Nyashanu played a key role, he was always supporting me and pushing me.

"Also Total Football Academy made me the player that I am today, so I owe them a lot for playing a key role in my development," he added.

Having moved to Lesotho, straight from Total Football Academy, Mukubiya is still open to having a dance in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League, provided a good opportunity comes through.