Liberia: Shaita Angels and Bettomax Bring Joy to Orphans At Hope in Christ Orphanage

Monrovia — Shaita Angels FC, a top-tier women's football club in Liberia, and its sponsor, Bettomax Gaming Company, have brightened the lives of children at the Hope in Christ Orphanage in Careysburg.

On Saturday, January 25, 2025, the club, alongside its sponsor, made a significant donation of food and non-food items to over 40 orphans at the facility.

The event, which took place outside of Monrovia, marked a heartfelt gesture of corporate social responsibility by Shaita Angels FC and Bettomax.

Among the donated items were essential supplies, including rice, mattresses, cooking oil, toothpaste, and book bags. This contribution is part of a larger effort by Bettomax Liberia, a leading betting company, to support vulnerable communities across the country, including orphanages and healthcare facilities.

In a continued effort to give back, Bettomax and Shaita Angels have committed to donating $1,000 worth of materials each month to various charitable causes, aiming to make a lasting impact in communities in need.

Presenting the items, Fallah Briama, Operational Manager of Bettomax, expressed the company's excitement in supporting those in need. He emphasized that sports, particularly football, is about bringing happiness to people, and it's crucial that businesses also contribute to improving the lives of Liberians.

"Today, we are partnering with one of our sponsored teams, Shaita Angels FC, and we are happy to be here at the Hope in Christ Orphanage and School. We understand the challenges that people in this part of the world face, especially in terms of support and healthcare," Briama said.

He continued, "Shaita Angels identified this orphanage in their community and approached us for assistance. We were able to contribute $1,000 worth of items for the month of January, and we hope these contributions will help the orphanage and its children."

Briama assured the orphanage that this would not be the last time Bettomax and Shaita Angels support them, promising to continue the initiative.

In response, Edith Ziazay, Head of Hope in Christ Orphanage, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the timely donation. "We are so thankful for your support. Though you might call it 'little,' the Bible says, 'Little is much when God is in it,"' she said. "This means a lot to us. There are people who don't even know how to help, so we appreciate what you've done."

Ziazay revealed that the orphanage, operating since 1997, has been without government support and has instead relied on farming to sustain the children.

She urged other institutions and teams to follow Bettomax and Shaita Angels' example in helping orphans.

Ricky Teah, Vice President of Shaita Angels, also expressed his appreciation for Bettomax's support in reaching out to the local community. "It's not always easy to support those in need, but with Bettomax's help, we've been able to provide these items to our home community in Careysburg," he said. "Our partnership with Bettomax goes beyond football--it's about making a difference in the lives of those who need it most."

This donation underscores the commitment of Shaita Angels and Bettomax to give back to their community, proving that teamwork and corporate responsibility extend beyond the football field.