Liberia: Southeast Secures Final Spot As Lofa and Margibi Battle for Last Slot

Monrovia — The Southeastern region of Liberia has secured its place in the grand final of the National County Sports Meet football competition, ahead of the Wednesday and Thursday semifinals.

Two counties from the region -- Maryland and Grand Gedeh -- have advanced to the semifinals.

The first semifinal match will feature a derby between Maryland County and Grand Gedeh County on Wednesday, January 29, with a spot in the grand finals at stake. The final is set for Sunday, February 2, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex.

Maryland qualified for the semifinals after edging Gbarpolu County 8-7 in a dramatic penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw in regular time. Similarly, Grand Gedeh advanced with a 3-2 victory in a penalty shootout over Grand Cape Mount County after their match also ended 2-2 in regular time.

The winner of the Southeastern derby between Maryland and Grand Gedeh will face the victor of the second semifinal between Lofa County and Margibi County, which will take place on Thursday, January 30, at the SKD.

Currently, the Southeast is the defending champion in the football category, with River Gee County holding the title.

However, River Gee was eliminated early in the tournament, failing to progress beyond the group stage in their title defense. They were knocked out by Cape Mount County, following a controversial match where two penalties were awarded to the host team.

Both Grand Gedeh and Maryland are now vying for a place in the final, and whichever team emerges victorious will receive overwhelming support from the Southeastern region.

Lofa County, who thrashed Bong County 4-0 on Saturday, is considered a strong favorite to win the title, owing to their impressive performances so far. The Wologisi boys have remained unbeaten, securing seven points from three matches in the Sinoe zone, and will now face Margibi in their semifinal clash.

Margibi County secured their semifinal spot by defeating one of the tournament's favorites, Nimba County, 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

The Gibi boys, who advanced from the Grand Gedeh zone, are determined to claim the trophy once again, having not won it in recent years.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Thursday's semifinal between Lofa and Margibi, as the two sides battle for the final spot in the grand showdown against a Southeastern county.

As the National County Sports Meet draws to a close, all semifinalists are eager to secure the championship. The biggest question remains: which team will walk away with the coveted trophy?

Semifinal Schedule

Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Kickball:

Bong vs. Grand Kru - 12:00 PM

Football:

Maryland vs. Grand Gedeh - 3:00 PM

Thursday, January 30, 2025

Kickball:

Grand Bassa vs. Grand Gedeh - 12:00 PM

Football:

Lofa vs. Margibi - 3:00 PM