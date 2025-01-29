Liberian Consumers Watch Responds to Misinformation Regarding Aqua Life Mineral Water Company

Monrovia — The Liberian Consumers Watch, a coalition of nine prominent civil society organizations focused on transparency and consumer rights, has issued a statement condemning the recent spread of misinformation about AquaLife Mineral Water Company.

In recent days, false claims have circulated in local media suggesting that Aqua Life has resized its bottles and reduced the quantity of water in them.

The coalition, which advocates for business integrity and consumer protection, is setting the record straight, saying that these assertions are unfounded and misleading.

"Aqua Life has not made any changes to the size of its bottles or the amount of water provided. The company's packaging remains the same as it has been," a statement said.

The confusion stems from Aqua Life's rebranding efforts, which are aimed at enhancing the company's image and aligning its operations with industry best practices.

This rebranding initiative is part of Aqua Life's commitment to improving product quality and enhancing the overall consumer experience.

"We urge the public to dismiss these inaccurate reports and recognize Aqua Life's dedication to providing high-quality products to the people of Liberia," said a spokesperson for Liberian Consumers Watch. "A strong, transparent marketplace is vital for the growth of our country, and it is essential that we protect businesses that operate with integrity."

Liberian Consumers Watch reaffirms its support for Aqua Life Mineral Water Company in its ongoing efforts to deliver quality products while adhering to ethical business practices.

The coalition calls on the media and the public to prioritize accurate reporting, to foster a climate of trust and reliability in Liberia's marketplace.