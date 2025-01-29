West Africa: Liberia's Female Journalists Association Partners With Central Bank to Enhance Financial Literacy

Monrovia — In a groundbreaking move to foster economic empowerment, the Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL) has launched an innovative financial literacy initiative in collaboration with the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL).

This eight-month project seeks to promote financial inclusion and literacy, with a focus on women and marginalized communities across the country.

The initiative, which is being executed in partnership with PERT Consultancy Inc., aims to equip Liberians with the knowledge and tools needed to make informed financial decisions.

By addressing significant gaps in financial literacy that hinder access to banking and financial services, the project aspires to create a more inclusive financial landscape in Liberia.

FeJAL's leadership has emphasized the association's commitment to empowering women and marginalized groups. This initiative aligns with their vision to ensure that Liberian women, especially those living in rural areas, gain a solid understanding of financial systems that can improve their livelihoods.

The project will primarily target women, youth, and rural populations--groups that are often excluded from the formal financial sector. Leveraging its extensive network of journalists, FeJAL plans to reach a wide audience and disseminate information about the project's objectives throughout Liberia.

The anticipated outcomes of the initiative include increased access to banking services, higher savings rates, and improved financial well-being among participants.

It also seeks to remove barriers to financial inclusion, such as lack of awareness, cultural barriers, and geographical obstacles.

FeJAL is committed to producing culturally relevant and engaging educational materials that cover key areas of financial literacy. These topics include financial goal-setting, budgeting, saving, debt management, consumer protection, and investment strategies.

The campaign will use accessible Liberian English and will also translate messages into local vernacular languages to ensure broad reach.

This initiative complements the findings of the 2013 Financial Inclusion Survey and supports the National Financial Education Strategy (NFES) for Liberia.

With technical support from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Technical Assistance, FeJAL has been appointed as the lead implementer of the project. Officially launched in December 2024, the initiative is scheduled to run until July 2025.

The collaboration represents a crucial step forward in Liberia's efforts to promote financial inclusion, with transformative potential for underserved communities.