Nigeria: Projects - Oborevwori's Commitment to Quality, Accountability

Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, is not a man given to plenty of talks.

His round-the-clock preoccupation is to see that Deltans are happy in all ramifications. That they are satisfied with what he is doing; what they voted him to do as their governor. So, when last week he went on unscheduled project inspection and discovered that some contractors have chosen to be clever by half, he minced no words in telling them what fate awaits them. And for civil servants who may be colluding with such erring contractors, he also assured them of punitive measures.

It was therefore not surprising that at the retirement thanksgiving service of the Permanent Secretary/Accountant-General, Delta State Ministry of Finance, Mrs Joy Enwa, at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Asaba, last Sunday, Governor Oborevwori laid the facts bare, for the first time, what is uppermost in his heart. His words: "Like I told people in Delta State, contractors (in particular); nobody is my friend. Nobody is my friend because the people who voted for me, they want the best from me. It is me they will ask, not you as a contractor. So, some people may not be happy, that is their business. At the end, what would I be remembered for; I will be remembered for the good things that I have achieved for Deltans. That is the most important thing." It was vintage Governor Oborevwori - uncontrived, genuine, no airs and unpretentious.

At the projects inspection referenced above, Governor Oborevwori made it clear that: "What we are doing is real and those who know me very well know that I will not compromise. So if you want to be my friend do a good job, if you don't want to be my friend then don't do a good job and I will kick you out. "Some people say that this kind of governor who is doing like EFCC, is good for the people. The masses voted for me and they appreciate what we are doing, so I will not allow a few people to decide for us, I will not take that from them.""The projects inspected include; Ogbeosonwe, Ogbeilo road, Ogbogonogo market storm drainage project and Ogbe-Ofu Road, Off Jarret Road, Cable Point, Asaba. Others are; 1.7km Amaechi Agusi Street with 10 adjoining streets, Dorah Allanah Street, Oluu Street, Burutu Drive, Off Infant Jesus Road, Odilison Junior Crescent, Agbogun Close, Ngozi Odiaka Avenue, Aloy Isomede Street, Ezeobi Ojukwu Street, and Ajudua Street, Okpanam, Aretha Table Water Street, Off NTA Road Asaba and Redeemer's Street Asaba. The truth of the matter is that a new chapter in governance is being written under the leadership of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. His administration is characterized by a resolute commitment to ensuring that every kobo spent on projects translates into tangible benefits for the people of Delta. This commitment is not merely a political slogan; it is a clarion call for accountability, quality, and integrity in public service.

Governor Oborevwori has made it abundantly clear that when it comes to the quality of projects, there are no friends--only the people of Delta and their right to expect the best. Governor Oborevwori's approach is rooted in a deep understanding of the challenges that have historically plagued the relationship between government and contractors. For too long, many contractors have operated with impunity, delivering subpar work while lining their pockets with public funds. This has led to a pervasive culture of mediocrity, where the interests of the people are sidelined in favor of personal gain. However, under Oborevwori's leadership, this narrative is fast changing.

One of the governor's primary objectives is to ensure that Deltans receive real and commensurate value for every kobo spent on projects. This means that every contract awarded must be executed with the utmost diligence and professionalism. The governor has emphasized that the era of shoddy workmanship and half-hearted efforts is over. He has called on contractors to rise to the occasion, reminding them that their work directly impacts the lives of the people they serve. Whether it's a road, a school, or a healthcare facility, the expectation is clear: quality must be non-negotiable.

To reinforce this commitment, Governor Oborevwori has instituted a rigorous monitoring and evaluation framework that will hold contractors accountable for their work. This framework is designed to ensure that projects are not only completed on time but also meet the highest standards of quality. The governor has made it clear that any contractor who fails to deliver acceptable jobs will face severe consequences, including being blacklisted from future contracts. This decisive stance sends a strong message: mediocrity will not be tolerated, and those who seek to exploit the system will be held accountable.

The governor's determination to prioritize quality is not just about enforcing standards; it is also about fostering a culture of excellence within the construction industry in Delta State. By setting high expectations, Oborevwori is encouraging contractors to invest in their skills, adopt best practices, and innovate in their approaches to project delivery. This, in turn, will not only benefit the state but also elevate the entire industry, creating a more competitive and responsible environment for all stakeholders.

Moreover, the governor's focus on quality projects aligns with his broader vision for sustainable development in Delta State. Infrastructure is the backbone of any thriving economy, and by ensuring that projects are executed to the highest standards, Oborevwori is laying the groundwork for long-term growth and prosperity. Quality infrastructure enhances connectivity, boosts economic activities, and will improves the overall quality of life for Deltans. It is an investment in the future, one that will yield dividends for generations to come."

"In addition to holding contractors accountable, Governor Oborevwori is also committed to engaging the community in the development process. He understands that the people of Delta have a vested interest in the projects that affect their lives. By fostering transparency and encouraging public participation, the governor is empowering Deltans to take an active role in monitoring the execution of projects. This collaborative approach not only enhances accountability but also builds trust between the government and the people.

As the governor continues to champion the cause of quality and accountability, it is essential for contractors to recognize the significance of this new paradigm. Those who embrace the governor's vision and commit to delivering exceptional work will find themselves well-positioned for success in Delta State. Conversely, those who resist change or attempt to cut corners will face the consequences of their actions. The message is clear: the era of complacency is over, and a new standard of excellence is being established.

Happily, Oborevwori's stance and philosophy was recently re-echoed by the Leader of the Delta State Special Project Inspection Team, Arch. Kester Ifeadi. He charged contractors executing various projects for the state government to align with the quality delivery principles of the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori's administration.

Arch. Ifeadi gave the charge when he led members of the team on inspection of ongoing road projects in Asaba and Okpanam which included Tony Ebenuwa Street, Biggle Okolo Crescent, lkukaiwe Street/Isibor Street/Tony Nzogwu Street/Mike Ogwah Street and Frank D'Don Street/Odiakpo Street.

The renowned Architect, was accompanied by the Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze; Special Adviser to the Governor (Project Monitoring and Audit), Dr. Goodnews Agbi and the Executive Assistant to the Governor (Public Enlightenment on Government Policies and Programmes), Mr. Olisa Ifeajika. Arch. Ifeadi said it would no longer be business as usual for contractors.

According to him, contractors must align with the quality delivery principles of the Oborevwori's administration in the state which has zero tolerance for sub-standard work."In conclusion, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori's determination to ensure that Deltans receive real and commensurate value for every kobo spent on projects is a testament to his commitment to good governance. By prioritizing quality and holding contractors accountable, he is not only transforming the landscape of public service in Delta State but also setting a precedent for future administrations. As Deltans look to the future, they can do so with renewed hope and confidence, knowing that their governor is steadfast in his resolve to deliver the quality projects they deserve. The journey may be challenging, but with a leader like Governor Oborevwori at the helm, the promise of a better Delta is within reach.

George Etakibuebu, a Journalist, Strategic Communication Expert and Mediapreneur, writes from Lagos.