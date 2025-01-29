Nigeria: Failed Federal Road in Asaba - Unease As Contractor Pulls Out From Site

·Contractor on break, sourcing materials, says Ogar, fed works controller, Delta

ASABA--ANXIETY is mounting among residents and motorists plying the Koka Flyover, Asaba, Delta State axis of the Asaba/Benin Expressway, following the perceived abandonment of rehabilitation work on the failed section of the road.

The ever-busy road links the commercial city of Onitsha in Anambra State with other parts of the South-East region.

In the peak of the last rainy season, the collapsed section of the road was a nightmare to commuters and inhabitants of Ezenei Avenue by Bonsaac Junction and the Building Materials area of the Delta State capital, as deep gullies and muddy water caused heavy gridlock, bringing untold hardship on the people.

The contractor returned to the site in October last year and commenced remedial works. He laid boulder stones, hardcore, and a stone base on the failed portions of the road.

Contractor withdraws

High expectations that permanent work would be carried out on the road quickly faded as the contractor disappeared after providing a temporary solution.

Return to the site, motorists tell the contractor

A transporter, Mr. Karo Foga, who spoke to NDV, said: "Unfortunately, the contractor is not on-site to take advantage of the dry season to fix this road once and for all.

"Soon, the rainy season will be here, and before long the road will go bad again, and we will suffer what we went through last rainy season. I call on the Federal Government to direct the contractor to return to site."

A motorist, Maduka, expressed disappointment that the contractor moved out of the site.

"We all know the ordeal that people went through on this road last year. We fear that if the contractor does not return now to complete the work, passing through this road in the rainy season will be a tug of war."

System failure -- Ojei, activist

The lead activist for the Young Nigerian Rights Organization, Comrade Victor Ojei, said: "The Asaba/Onitsha Expressway, a critical link between the South-South and South-East regions of Nigeria, has been left abandoned despite the Federal Ministry of Works mobilising contractors to the site.

"This development raises serious concerns about the lack of accountability and transparency in governance. The dry season presents the ideal opportunity for construction activities. Construction companies typically leverage dry weather conditions to hasten the pace of roadwork.

"However, the reverse seems to be the case here, as there is no evidence to suggest the construction company is still active on-site.

"The lack of progress on this project during this favourable season underscores the inefficiency that has come to characterize public infrastructure projects in Nigeria.

"The importance of the Asaba/Onitsha Expressway cannot be overstated. It is a vital corridor for commerce, facilitating the movement of goods and services to and from Onitsha, which houses the largest market in Africa.

"If this project remains abandoned, the onset of the rainy season will exacerbate the already dire situation. The inevitable deterioration of the road will lead to unnecessary and avoidable gridlocks, severely affecting both small and large-scale businesses that rely on this route for transportation.

"This scenario is a clear example of a system failure. A government that prioritizes accountability and efficiency would not tolerate such negligence.

"If the Federal Government has fulfilled its contractual obligations to the construction company, this abandonment is enough reason to blacklist the contractor and demand accountability. Conversely, if the government has failed in its "duty of care" to the contractor, then the blame lies squarely at the feet of the administration.

"The plight of the Asaba/Onitsha Expressway serves as a wake-up call to citizens and stakeholders. It highlights the urgent need for a governance system that works--one where contractors are held accountable for dereliction of duty and where government agencies are transparent in their dealings.

"Until these systemic issues are addressed, critical infrastructure like the Asaba/Onitsha Expressway will remain a victim of inefficiency, with dire consequences for the economy and the people who depend on it."

Ogar, works controller, raises hope

The Controller of the Federal Ministry of Works, Asaba, in Delta State, Mr. Matthew Ogar, said the government was making arrangements to fix the road before the rains begin.

"Because of the festive period, the contractor went on break, but they are back now and sourcing materials.

"For the Ezenei section, because of the situation of that place, there is a particular approval that we are waiting for, so hopefully, we will get it."