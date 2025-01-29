West Africa: Liberia Customs Marks 73rd International Customs Day With a Call for Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity

The Department of Customs at the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) joined customs administrations worldwide on Friday, January 24, to commemorate the 73rd International Customs Day. The celebration, held at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, emphasized the theme, "Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity."

Saa Saamoi, Commissioner of Customs, reaffirmed Liberia Customs' dedication to balancing border security, trade facilitation, and economic growth. He emphasized that the department has been proactive in aligning its operations with the goals outlined by the World Customs Organization (WCO).

"In line with this year's theme, we remain steadfast in achieving efficiency and security while fostering prosperity," Saamoi said. "Over the past three years, 80 percent of our staff have completed basic police science training, with the final batch preparing to conclude Phase I of our Customs Security Program."

The commissioner also announced the commencement of Phase II of the Customs Security Program, which will focus on arms certification for customs officers. He acknowledged partnerships with the Liberia National Police and the Armed Forces of Liberia, which have been crucial in building the department's capacity.

As part of efforts to boost trade facilitation, Saamoi highlighted strides in automation and regional collaboration. He revealed plans to digitize all customs border offices and enhance existing systems to integrate with international trade platforms. Recent missions to Guinea and Ivory Coast aim to pilot the SIGMAT transit system, supported by the African Development Bank.

"This year, we will implement Liberia's first-ever electronic trade single window in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce," Saamoi said. "These initiatives will reduce clearance times and costs while improving transparency and accountability in customs processes."

Liberia Customs' impact extends beyond its borders. Saamoi shared that officers have delivered capacity-building missions to countries like Rwanda and Sierra Leone under the auspices of the WCO and the International Monetary Fund.

"Liberia Customs has transitioned from being a recipient of support to a provider of capacity-building assistance across the continent," he noted.

Despite the progress, Saamoi acknowledged challenges within the system, including corruption. However, he assured stakeholders that steps are being taken to combat fraud through transparent systems, integrity promotion, and enhanced human resource practices.

Serving as keynote speaker, former Grand Gedeh Senator and former Commissioner of Customs G. Alphonso Gaye, highlighted the evolving role of customs in addressing economic and social challenges beyond traditional tax collection.

"Customs administration has transcended its traditional role of tax collection to encompass economic and social dimensions," Gaye noted. "It is now a critical player in fiscal revenue collection, economic policy implementation, and national security."

He commended Liberia Customs for its remarkable progress and urged stakeholders to remain committed to transforming the sector. "The progress we see today is a testament to the hard work and resilience of customs officers and administrators," Gaye said. "I urge all stakeholders to continue supporting the ongoing transformation of Liberia's customs sector."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Liberia Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

James Dorbor Jallah, Commissioner General of the LRA, echoed the sentiments of both Saamoi and Gaye, emphasizing the critical role of customs in Liberia's economic growth and security.

"Efficiency is the backbone of trade facilitation, and we are committed to creating a business-friendly environment," Jallah stated. He highlighted ongoing projects, including the deployment of the electronic trade single window, as steps toward achieving this goal.

The event also underscored Liberia Customs' achievement of surpassing its revenue target by 8 percent in the last fiscal year, despite policy challenges.

Liberia Customs' leadership affirmed its commitment to delivering on its mandate while addressing the needs of a growing economy and an evolving global trade environment.