Nigeria: 200m Nigerians At Risk of Ntds - FG

The federal government, yesterday,said 200 million Nigerians are currently at risk of one Neglected Tropical Disease, NTD or the other, reaffirming its commitment to eliminating the diseases by 2030.

Also, the government informed that 165 million people are in need of preventive chemotherapy for at least one of the diseases.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako,who stated this in a keynote speech he delivered at the commemoration of the 2025 World NTDs Day in Abuja,regretted that Nigeria accounts for about 25 percent of the cases in Africa.

He,however, explained that over the last few years, some progress have been made by Nigeria in eradicating the diseases.

These successes,according to him, were the eradication of Guinea Worm in 2013; Weaning of 29 million people of ivermectin treatment in 10 transmission zones (states) in the country;Elimination of Onchocerciasis in two states (Plateau, Nassarawa) and interruption of transmission in additional eight states of Kaduna, Kebbi, Zamfara, Delta, Imo, Abia, Enugu and Anambra.

Salako also said about 39.5 million people across 20 states and FCT no longer require Lymphatic Filariasis treatment just as he said Nigeria has achieved a reduction prevalence in at-risk population of trachoma infection by 84 percent.

Speaking further at the event held with a theme:":"Unite. Act and Eliminate NTDs",

the minister equally informed that 3.5 million persons in 109 endemic local governments across 17 states are no longer in need of mass drug administration.

"Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) as we all know are both communicable and non-communicable diseases, mostly prevalent in children and women and largely associated with poverty, poor sanitation, unsafe water supply, and substandard housing conditions.

"Globally, over one billion (12.5% of world population) people are affected with NTDs across 149 countries (76% of all countries) with Africa bearing about half of the global burden and Nigeria accounting for about 25% of the cases in the continent.

"Nigeria has more than 200 million people at the risk of one NTDs or the other and 165 million people needing preventive chemotherapy for at least one NTDs, "he said.

Noting that the 2021-2030 WHO NTD Roadmap provides ambitious targets and innovative approaches, he said Nigeria remains committed to its implementation, focusing on accountability, multi-sectoral integration, and political commitment to ensure sustainability.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Unlock Healthcare Value Chain initiative offers an opportunity to address pharmaceutical shortages and ramp up local manufacturing. The fight against NTDs is crucial to achieving Universal Health Coverage and Sustainable Development Goals, "he said.

Speaking further at the event, the minister explained that the significance of the World NTDs Day is to renew global and national awareness to address magnitude of NTDs problems, provide opportunities for stakeholders to highlight the progress being made challenges encountered and advocate support for prevention.

He commended development partners such as WHO, UNICEF, USAID, and NGOs for their unwavering support while urging the media and stakeholders to raise awareness about NTDs in the country.

The National Coordinator of NTDs at the Ministry, Dr Fatai Oyediran, speaking earlier,identified people affected by NTDs as disadvantaged urban populations or those living in rural areas, especially women and children.

While explaining that NTDs were a group of communicable diseases linked to poverty, unsafe water, poor sanitation, substandard housing, a reservoir for insects and other disease vectors, Oyediran said with clean water, sanitation and hygiene, NTDs would be curbed by 70 percent.

Also speaking at the event, the Director of Helen Keller International, Mr. Aliyu Mohammed, reaffirmed his organization's commitment to supporting Nigeria in its quest to eliminate leprosy and other NTDs by 2030.

He said;"We have been partnering with the government to tackle these issues, and we are stretching our collaboration to ensure we eliminate all phases of leprosy and other NTDs as part of the broader fight against national poverty."

UNICEF Consultant, Hilary Adie,underscored the importance of clean water and proper sanitation in eradicating diseases associated with poor hygiene.

"Thank you to the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigerian government for providing a Clean Nigeria Campaign office to ensure communities become open-defecation-free," he said.

The Country Director of CBM Global, Abdulazeez Musa, emphasized the need for sustainable funding, innovative solutions, and a commitment to equitable healthcare for all.

"To act now means recognizing that time is of the essence. Delayed action leads to lost lives, diminished livelihoods, and prolonged suffering," Musa said.

On his part, the National President of IDEA Nigeria, Mr. Peter Iorkighir, expressed his displeasure over the prolonged unavailability of life-saving Multi-Drug Therapy (MDT) medications in Nigeria, describing the situation as a human rights violation.

Noting that leprosy is curable, he regretted that "yet thousands remain untreated due to unnecessary bureaucratic obstacles. "