Nigeria: Customs Records N10.51bn Worth of Seizures At Lagos Airport

The Murtala Muhammed Airport command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) says it recorded N10.51 billion worth of seizures in 2024.

The seizures include dried sea cucumber, dried Donkey male genitals, rifles, drones, military wares, tramadol and Canadian loud.

This is even as it states that it remitted N180.75 billion into the federation account in the period under review.

The service said it realised the sum from duties collected from cargoes imported into the country through the airport in 2024.

Speaking at a press briefing at the command's headquarters, the Customs Area Controller, Compt. Michael Awe, said the revenue generated was 99.89 per cent higher than the N90.43 billion generated in 2023.

According to Compt. Awe, the command intercepted contraband worth N10.51 billion in 2024.

He also mentioned that in the relentless pursuit of safeguarding the nation and protecting its citizens against illicit trade, the command made significant seizures of 225 pieces of drones, 250 pieces of turtles, one package of pangolin skin, 21 packages of 225mg Tramadol hydrochloride, 50 rounds 9mm live ammunition, 54 packages of military hardware.

Others were 46 packages of dried sea cucumber, 3 packages of dried donkey male genitals, 55 pieces of Jojef Tomahawk Semi-Automatic Rifles, 50 packages of dried Canadian cannabis and one package of porcupine thorns, and mineral stones.

"These seized items have a cumulative Duty-Paid Value (DPV) of N10.51 billion. The seizures are a testament to the command's keen commitment to enforcing customs laws and regulations.