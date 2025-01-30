West Africa: Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso Officially Quit Ecowas

Abuja — The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has formally recognized the withdrawal of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, after more than a year of diplomatic tensions. The latest development marks a significant shift in regional diplomacy.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced the three countries' withdrawal in a statement Wednesday.

But ECOWAS urged its remaining 12 members to continue to recognize the national passports of the departing nations and trade with them until otherwise advised.

ECOWAS President Omar Touray told reporters in Abuja, where the bloc has its headquarters, that the decision was in the spirit of "regional solidarity and interest of the people."

He said the commission had invited the three countries to a technical meeting, noting that any member state was welcome to return.

Relations between the trio and the regional bloc soured after the July 2023 coup that ousted Niger's president, Mohamed Bazoum, prompting ECOWAS to demand his reinstatement and threaten military intervention.

In response, Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso announced their exit last January and accused ECOWAS of failing to safeguard member states and of aligning too closely with foreign powers.

They also created a confederation called the Alliance of Sahel States and strengthened alliances with Russia, Turkey, and Iran to address internal security threats such as jihadists and armed gangs, as well as external pressures.

ECOWAS, founded in 1975, is West Africa's most influential political and economic bloc but has faced difficulties in recent years amid a rash of military takeovers.

In December, it granted the three departing countries a six-month grace period to reconsider their decision.

But on Tuesday, thousands of people rallied in support of the exit in Niger and Burkina Faso.