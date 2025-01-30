South Africa: Limpopo Reports Three Malaria Deaths - South African News Briefs - January 30, 2025

Limpopo Reports Three Malaria Deaths

Three malaria deaths have been reported in Limpopo, according to SABC News. Limpopo's Health Department authorities said deaths were recorded between April last year and January this year. Authorities also say more than 500 malaria cases have been recorded so far. The symptoms of malaria include fever, chills, headache, nausea, and body aches. "We urge residents to allow malaria control personnel to spray their homes," said department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana. "Use insect repellent regularly, especially in the evenings. Wear clothing that covers the skin, particularly at night." Shikwambana advises using mosquito nets in high-risk areas and stresses the importance of taking prophylactic medication before traveling to malaria-endemic regions. He also urges those who have recently visited such areas and feel unwell to seek medical attention promptly.

Table Mountain Sees Record Holiday Visitors

Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) said more people visited the park and used the cable car this holiday season than in previous years, reports EWN. TMNP reported a 10% increase in visitors in December. Over 232,000 people visited the park in December 2023, compared with 213,000 in December 2022. Megan Taplin, the park manager, said that their figures also revealed a 19.4% increase in the number of cable car riders in December.

City Power Cuts Illegal Connections

City Power has removed illegal electricity connections from more than 300 homes under the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (JOSHCO), reports EWN . This is part of an effort to ensure that the power utility can monitor revenues collected from its paying customers. Isaac Mangena, a spokesperson for City Power, said that units in Devland, City Deep and Kliptown had been disconnected. He added that disconnection operations had been ongoing for weeks now. "Most of them are still off as we speak. Some have bypassed, and it's a few of them. We will keep revisiting those areas to make sure that they are still disconnected and come to us to pay penalties, and that they start buying electricity," said Mangena.

More South African news