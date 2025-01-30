West Africa: Despite Exit, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Citizens, Goods to Enjoy Ecowas Rights

Following the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) effective Wednesday, January 29, 2025, citizens, goods and services from the three former member-states are to continue to be treated according to ECOWAS protocols and policies.

ECOWAS, in a statement issued in Abuja, Nigeria, on Wednesday, said its decision was in the spirit of regional solidarity and in the interest of the people, as well as the decision of the ECOWAS Authority to keep organisation's doors open.

Consequently, the sub-regional bloc directed all relevant authorities within and outside ECOWAS Member-States to "recognise National passports and identity cards bearing ECOWAS logo held by the citizens of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger, until further notice.

"Continue to treat goods and services coming from the three countries in accordance with the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) and investment policy.

"Allow citizens of the three affected countries to continue to enjoy the right of visa free movement, residence and establishment in accordance with the ECOWAS protocols until further notice."

The West Africa body also directed the provision of full support and cooperation to ECOWAS officials from the three countries in the course of their assignments for the Community.

"These arrangements will be in place until the full determination of the modalities of our future engagement with the three countries by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

"The Commission has set up a structure to facilitate discussions on these modalities with each of the three countries. This message is necessary to avoid confusion and disruption in the lives and businesses of our people during this transition period," the statement further stated.

LEADERSHIP reports that the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from ECOWAS followed months of diplomatic tensions after the three military-led governments expressed dissatisfaction with the bloc's policies, particularly regarding sanctions and governance oversight.

As ECOWAS navigates this unprecedented shift, regional observers are keen to see how relations between the organization and the three nations will evolve. With discussions still on the table, it remains to be seen whether diplomatic negotiations could lead to a renewed partnership or if this withdrawal marks a permanent rupture in West African unity.