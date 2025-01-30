Nigeria: UN Welcomes U.S. Aid Exemption for HIV Treatment

The World Food Programme, a USAid partner, distributes food to people in South Sudan.

The United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has approved an "Emergency Humanitarian Waiver" allowing continued access to US-funded HIV treatment across 55 countries.

The United Nations praised the decision, describing it as a vital step to "restore hope" for millions living with HIV. The waiver ensures funding for medication under the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the world's largest HIV/AIDS initiative.

The announcement follows President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily suspending foreign aid for 90 days pending a review of funding allocations. While nearly all assistance was initially frozen, Secretary Rubio expanded exemptions to include core life-saving medical services.

PEPFAR directly supports treatment for over 20 million people living with HIV -- two-thirds of those receiving care worldwide.

Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS, expressed relief over the waiver. "This urgent decision recognizes PEPFAR's critical role in the AIDS response and restores hope to people living with HIV," she said.

The waiver permits the continuation of life-saving humanitarian assistance, including HIV treatment and essential supplies needed for service delivery.

UNAIDS pledged continued efforts to ensure that individuals living with or affected by HIV receive care. The organization emphasized the importance of maintaining other key components of PEPFAR's work, such as HIV prevention, care, and support for orphans and vulnerable children.

Byanyima urged President Trump to prioritize America's global leadership in the fight against HIV/AIDS, emphasizing the shared goal of ending the epidemic.