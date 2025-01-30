Nigeria: UN Welcomes U.S. Aid Exemption for HIV Treatment

Gabriela Vivacqua/WFP/USAid
The World Food Programme, a USAid partner, distributes food to people in South Sudan.
29 January 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sola Ogundipe

The United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has approved an "Emergency Humanitarian Waiver" allowing continued access to US-funded HIV treatment across 55 countries.

The United Nations praised the decision, describing it as a vital step to "restore hope" for millions living with HIV. The waiver ensures funding for medication under the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the world's largest HIV/AIDS initiative.

The announcement follows President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily suspending foreign aid for 90 days pending a review of funding allocations. While nearly all assistance was initially frozen, Secretary Rubio expanded exemptions to include core life-saving medical services.

PEPFAR directly supports treatment for over 20 million people living with HIV -- two-thirds of those receiving care worldwide.

Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS, expressed relief over the waiver. "This urgent decision recognizes PEPFAR's critical role in the AIDS response and restores hope to people living with HIV," she said.

The waiver permits the continuation of life-saving humanitarian assistance, including HIV treatment and essential supplies needed for service delivery.

UNAIDS pledged continued efforts to ensure that individuals living with or affected by HIV receive care. The organization emphasized the importance of maintaining other key components of PEPFAR's work, such as HIV prevention, care, and support for orphans and vulnerable children.

Byanyima urged President Trump to prioritize America's global leadership in the fight against HIV/AIDS, emphasizing the shared goal of ending the epidemic.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.