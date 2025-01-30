Nigeria: NCAA to Conduct Thorough Safety, Economic Audit On Max Air

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has made its intention known about conducting a thorough safety and economic audit on Max Air following the incident involving its B734 aircraft with registration marks 5N-MBD at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at about 2251 hours.

The aircraft had Tuesday night suffered a tyre burst on landing at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.

Statutorily, NCAA noted, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has initiated investigation into the occurrence.

The Director, Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, NCAA, Mr. Michael Achimugu, disclosed that the agency will provide the required support to the NSIB in this regard.

Achimugu, in a statement on Wednesday, said: "It must be stated that the specific cause(s) of this incident can only be established after the NSIB has conducted its investigation.

"It is instructive to note that the NCAA had commenced organizational risk profiles for each scheduled operator, including Max Air, which is nearing its conclusion.

"However, as a result of this incident, Max Air is suspending its domestic flight operations for a period of three months with effect from midnight, 31st January, 2025, to allow for an internal appraisal of its operations by its management. During this 3-month period, the NCAA will conduct a thorough safety and economic audit on Max Air.

"The safety audit will entail a re-inspection of Max Air's organization, procedures, personnel and aircraft as specified by Part 1.3.3.3(b) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations, while the economic audit will critically examine the financial health of the airline to guarantee its capability to sustain safe flight operations.The resumption of Max Air's domestic flight operations will be predicated on the satisfactory completion of this audit.

"The NCAA is aware of the inconvenience this action may cause intending passengers of Max Air. However; the safety and well-being of passengers is paramount.

"Thus, NCAA appeals for patience and understanding while it ensures the protection of passenger rights."