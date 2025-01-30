Nigeria: At Lake Chad Basin Govs' Forum, Tinubu Canvasses Multifaceted Response to Security Threats

President Bola Tinubu has called for a multifaceted response to terrorism, insurgency and other forms of security threats in the Lake Chad Basin region.

According to him, the chain of events that has disrupted the stability of the region in the past 15 years demands that power must be wielded responsibly to guarantee the safety and prosperity of the people.

The president stated this on Wednesday when he declared open the fifth meeting of the Lake Chad Basin Governors' Forum in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Hosted by the Yobe State government in Maiduguri, the meeting brings together eight governors from Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and the Republic of the Niger, as well as humanitarian organisations, and local and international communities to address pressing security challenges and explore solutions for stability in the Lake Chad region.

President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, pointedly noted that while military power is necessary to contain the identified security threats, it must be accompanied by strategies that address their root causes, including poverty, inequality, and lack of job opportunities for the region's young population.

His words: "Your Excellencies, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, our response to these threats must be multifaceted. While military solutions are indispensable, they must be complemented by strategies that address the root causes of insecurity--poverty, inequality, and the lack of opportunities for our youth.

"It is a tragic irony that Africa, a continent with the youngest population in the world, sees its youth become cannon fodder for destructive ideologies and the drivers of conflict. This is the challenge before us: to transform this demographic dividend into a force for good.

"Power's true essence lies not in its possession but in its application. Hard power may secure borders, but it is soft power--through diplomacy, culture, and shared values--that builds bridges and binds us together."

The president said every part of the world is entangled in its own unique security challenges, resulting in the global military gulping "a historic $2.4 trillion in 2023, with no signs of slowing".

He observed however that "hard power, detached from the moral imperatives of justice and diplomacy, only widens the very divide it seeks to bridge".

President Tinubu told the Lake Chad Basin Governors' Forum that it is only by sticking to the vision for which the forum was created that pursuing and adopting partnerships that benefit the people can be achieved.

Such partnerships, he said, included the collective commitment to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and advancing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, even as he noted that the choices made "today will echo through generations, shaping the future of this region".

Recalling the successes recorded so far in repelling threats to the region's borders and sovereignty by elements of terror, the president attributed past victories by member countries to the joint missions they had embarked on.

According to him, "These hard-won victories are a testament to the strength of our cooperation. As such, the guarantee of peace must remain paramount, even when domestic politics or policies seek to undermine the nobility of our agreements to serve the people."

President Tinubu cautioned the governors and other stakeholders against allowing "the geo-political tensions across the world to sow discord" in the region, and submitting themselves "to become tools in any proxy agenda".

He further said: "The salvation of the Lake Chad region is neither in Europe nor in the Americas. It lies in the hands of all those gathered here today. You, distinguished representatives of this forum, embody not only our collective will to protect the region but also the transformative potential that stability brings.

"The true enemy remains the non-state actors--those who exploit weak borders, poor governance, and fragile economies to challenge our claim to civilization. However, the worst threat we may face is not the insurgents or terrorists at odds with our humanity. It is the absence of cooperation, sincerity, and fidelity to our shared pact as brothers' keepers.

"We undermine this pact when we renege on agreements to secure our borders when misinformation and falsehoods breed mistrust, and when we jeopardize the freedom and choices of our people."

Earlier in his speech, the host governor, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, described the forum as an opportunity for states around the Lake Chad Basin region across Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon Republics to discuss and reflect on the journey so far since the Regional Strategy for Stabilization, Recovery, and Resilience became operational six years ago.

He noted that as partners in progress, the Yobe State government provided the platform for participants to strengthen contact and collaboration towards ensuring stabilization, recovery and resilience across the Lake Chad Basin in the months and years ahead.

Also speaking, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, commended the strategic partners of the forum, saying their contributions have enabled governments of the forum to tackle some of their challenges to strengthen and rebuild the Lake Chad region.

He said the platform is a rallying point for political cohesion, fostering regional interaction, sustaining the socio-economic development of the region and regional integration.

On his part, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, noted that the Basin has passed through the worst environmental moment, leading to the shrinking of the Lake Chad.

He recalled that: "The United Nations Environmental Programme has recently revealed that Lake Chad has shrunk 90% in six years and blamed the situation on climate change, irrigation and construction of dams and population increase."

In his welcome remarks, the Executive Secretary of Lake Chad Basin Commission, Ambassador Mamman Nuhu, said the forum's meeting "serves as a critical platform for fostering dialogue, enhancing collaboration, and reaffirming our collective commitment to addressing the multifaceted challenges facing the Lake Chad Basin".

He noted that the theme of this year's meeting, 'Rebuilding the Lake Chad Basin: Consolidating Gains, Commitment to Peace, Cross-Border Cooperation, Security, and Sustainable Development for a Resilient Community,' reflects the immense progress achieved so far and the equally immense work that needs to be done.

Also speaking, the Development Director for the British High Commission, Nigeria and representative of International Support Group, Ms Cynthia Rowe, commended the governors of the region, stressing that the region has recorded marked improvement in the face of daunting challenges.

She noted that displaced people have returned to their homes, and hope has been restored, even though the challenges at the Lake Chad Basin still remain; poverty, complex crises, and climate change still persist.

Rowe however pledged the support of the funding partners to continue in their efforts towards assisting the forum achieve its objectives.

Also present at the meeting were Governor of Hadji Lamis Province in Chad and Chair of the Lake Chad Basin Governors Forum, Ildjima Abdraman; the senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume; Senator representing Borno Central, Kaka Shehu Lawan; President of the Ninth Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, and members of the House of Representatives.