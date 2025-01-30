Nigeria: Abia Govt, Traders Endorse NAFDAC's Fight Against Fake Products

Abia State government has promised to collaborate with the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in eradicating fake and expired products in Eziukwu road market in Aba, popularly known as the Cemetery market.

The Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Kingsley Nwokocha, made this known at the Eziukwu market where he warned the traders on the implications of fake products and re-dating of expired products in the market.

The commissioner identified fake products as a big menace to society and a danger to people's health.

Also, the Mayor of Aba South LGA, Obialor Anyanwu, who was represented by the secretary to the local government, Mr Gideon Aduka, expressed worry at the activities of some traders who produce fake products or re-write the dates of already expired products in Eziukwu market.

He thanked NAFDAC for the war against unwholesome activities in the market.

In his speech, the interim chairman of Eziukwu market, Alphonsus Udeigbo informed the commissioner that a five-man committee had been set up by his leadership to fight against fake, expired, and re-dated products and the perpetrators.

Udeigbo equally thanked NAFDAC and the Abia State government for interventions in the market.

The South East zonal Director of NAFDAC, Mr Martins Iluyomade, who led the raid, said that many people usually travel overseas to treat terminal diseases, some of which could be traced to what they consumed.

During the operation, shops in some sections of the market were sealed by NAFDAC for allegedly being used to produce fake products and re-dating expired ones.

Also, fake and expired products were confiscated and destroyed by the Food and Drug Regulatory Agency.