Nigeria: Autonomous Transport System to Position Nigeria As Global Leader - Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has emphasized that adopting an autonomous transport system will position Nigeria as a global leader in the transportation sector. He made this assertion during the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Summit in Abuja.

The summit, organized by the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration, was themed "Intelligent Transport System - A Call to Action."

Shettima stated, "Considering Nigeria's projected growth as the third most populous nation by 2050, implementing intelligent and autonomous transportation systems is essential for managing the anticipated surge in transportation demands."

He noted that the Federal Government is committed to reducing traffic congestion by 50%, aligning with Nigeria's strategic role in Africa's future transport infrastructure.

Shettima highlighted the government's plans to invest in intelligent transportation systems, focusing on autonomous vehicles and data-driven infrastructure management.

"Today presents a unique opportunity to reimagine our transportation systems, prioritizing not just infrastructure or commerce, but the well-being and safety of our people," he stated.

He described the ITS Summit as a pivotal moment to reshape Nigeria's transportation landscape, ensuring a safer and more efficient future for all citizens.

"We envision a future where movement is free, safe, and efficient for all, whether in Lagos, Kano, or deep in the Niger Delta. We need the active support of state governments, private sector leaders, and international partners," he added.

Shettima acknowledged the nation's critical transportation challenges, including road traffic accidents, overloaded trucks, and the risks faced by law enforcement officers.

"Let us imagine a Nigeria where traffic congestion is reduced by real-time data, road safety is enhanced through automated compliance systems, and drivers' violations are tracked seamlessly through a unified database," he said.

The President and Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration, Dr. Segun Obayendo, described the summit as an opportunity to shape the future of Nigeria's transportation system by leveraging technology and innovation.

He emphasized the need for frank discussions and innovative ideas to tackle the evolving challenges facing the sector.

The summit highlighted the government's commitment and collaboration with stakeholders to transform Nigeria's transportation landscape for improved safety, efficiency, and economic growth.