Nigeria: Bill Will Transform Nigeria's Digital Economy - Minister

The Minister of Communications, Innovations, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijjani, said a new bill aimed at advancing Nigeria's digital economy and e-governance has been submitted to the National Assembly.

The proposed legislation, which has already passed its first reading, is expected to drive significant economic growth, particularly benefiting the younger generation and those involved in the digital sector.

Speaking at a stakeholders' engagement meeting in Yola, the minister-represented by his Special Adviser, Dahiru Jada-emphasised that the bill will introduce innovative reforms for all Nigerians, fostering job creation and economic expansion.

Adamawa State Commissioner for Information, James Iliya, also backed the bill, highlighting its potential to help state governments optimise resources and enhance revenue generation.

Iliya further explained that the bill is designed to regulate digital transformation, ensure the provision of adequate infrastructure, and officially recognise digital signatures and documents.

He also noted that its implementation would help eliminate ghost workers and cases of multiple salary earners, thereby creating more employment opportunities and reducing duplication within the civil service.

Honourable Kate Mamuno also expressed strong support for the bill, stating that it will attract investments and boost national revenue.

Similarly, Chukwudi Chimeze, an associate at DOA Law Firm, described the bill as a crucial step towards transitioning Nigeria from a paper-based economy to a digital one, formally recognising digital copies and electronic signatures.

The ministry has ensured that the bill is circulated across all 36 states for feedback, allowing modifications until the most refined version is achieved.