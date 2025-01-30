Nigeria: Many Feared Trapped As Two-Storey Building Collapses in Anambra

30 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

The building is still under construction and is located along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in Anambra State.

Many people were trapped on Wednesday evening when a two-storey building collapsed in Awka, Anambra State capital.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the building, which was still under construction, is located along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in the state capital.

A witness, Charles Umeh, said those trapped by the building were mainly people working at the site.

"I saw about five men working on the roof of the building earlier before the collapse.

"But I cannot tell how many of them were trapped there," Mr Umeh told this newspaper.

Another witness, who asked not to be named, said the project engineer was trapped.

"Even the engineer in charge of the building was trapped alongside others. His name is Stanley. But he was later rescued," he said

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday morning.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said operatives led by the divisional police officer of the Central Police Station in Awka have been deployed to the area.

"We have rescued two workers, and they have been taken to a hospital. For now, no life was lost as the victims are responding to treatment," he said.

The police spokesperson said the site engineer and owner of the collapsed building had been invited for questioning.

The Executive Secretary of Anambra State Emergency Agency, Paul Odenigbo, did not respond to calls or text messages seeking his comments.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.