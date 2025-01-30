Nigeria: Many Feared Trapped As Two-Storey Building Collapses in Anambra

The building is still under construction and is located along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in Anambra State.

Many people were trapped on Wednesday evening when a two-storey building collapsed in Awka, Anambra State capital.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the building, which was still under construction, is located along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in the state capital.

A witness, Charles Umeh, said those trapped by the building were mainly people working at the site.

"I saw about five men working on the roof of the building earlier before the collapse.

"But I cannot tell how many of them were trapped there," Mr Umeh told this newspaper.

Another witness, who asked not to be named, said the project engineer was trapped.

"Even the engineer in charge of the building was trapped alongside others. His name is Stanley. But he was later rescued," he said

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday morning.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said operatives led by the divisional police officer of the Central Police Station in Awka have been deployed to the area.

"We have rescued two workers, and they have been taken to a hospital. For now, no life was lost as the victims are responding to treatment," he said.

The police spokesperson said the site engineer and owner of the collapsed building had been invited for questioning.

The Executive Secretary of Anambra State Emergency Agency, Paul Odenigbo, did not respond to calls or text messages seeking his comments.