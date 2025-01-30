Nigeria: Kwara Firefighters Avert Tanker Fire Disaster in Oyo Community

The swift intervention of men of Kwara State Fire Service has averted what could have been another major tanker fire disaster in Orile-Igbon in Oyo State on Tuesday.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the firemen swiftly responded to a distress call reporting a fire incident involving a petrol tanker spill at Sabo Market, Orile-Igbon, along the Ilorin-Ogbomoso expressway in Oyo State.

It was gathered that the tanker carrying 33,000 litres of petrol had suffered a tyre burst, resulting in a spill and subsequent fire outbreak.

Through their swift response, the fire fighters were able to siphoned over 10,000 liters of petrol into another tanker, minimising potential hazards.

The spokesman of Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday evening.

The statement read: "On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 20:27 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service responded swiftly to a distress call reporting a tanker spill at Sabo Market, Orile Igbon, along the Ogbomoso Expressway in Oyo State. The tanker, carrying 33,000 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), had suffered a tire burst, resulting in a spill and subsequent fire outbreak.

"Upon arrival, our dedicated firefighters immediately initiated mitigation efforts to contain the situation and prevent further escalation. Through their swift and coordinated response, over 10,000 liters of PMS were safely siphoned into another tanker, minimizing potential hazards. Fortunately, no lives were lost, and no injuries were reported.

"During our investigation, it was confirmed that the incident was triggered by a tire burst, which led to the tanker spill and the resulting fire.

"Prior to our arrival, the Oyo State Fire Service, Ogbomoso branch, had already responded to the emergency. However, it is deeply concerning that their personnel were violently attacked with stones, leading to severe damage to their fire truck, including a shattered windscreen. In the face of this hostility, they were forced to seek refuge at Owode Police station.

"The Director of the Kwara State Fire Service strongly condemns such attacks on firefighters and urges the public to desist from obstructing emergency responders. Any individual found guilty of assaulting fire service personnel will face the full weight of the law. Firefighters risk their lives to protect people and property, and any act of violence against them is unacceptable.

"We appreciate the cooperation of the general public in ensuring a safer environment and encourage continued support for emergency response efforts."